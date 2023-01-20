ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low in La Quinta: Strong scoring the story again in first round of American Express

By Blake Arthur
 3 days ago
As we know with this event, players have to go low if they want any chance of contending for a tournament title.

Davis Thompson got the memo.

The 23-year-old former Georgia Bulldog fired 10-under 62 at La Quinta Country Club on Thursday, taking a two shot on the field into Friday.

With perfect, player-friendly course conditions, strong scoring is going to be a theme this week. It's actually been a theme for years with this tournament.

Second round play will take place on Friday.

Stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for continuing coverage throughout the week.

Reminder: Since this is a Pro-Am event with three golf courses, the cut will not be made until the completion of third round play on Saturday.

TOURNAMENT DATES: 01/19/2023-01/22/2023
COURSE: PGA WEST (Pete Dye SC, Nicklaus TC, La Quinta CC)
LOCATION: La Quinta, CA USA
YARDAGE: 7,060
PAR VALUE: 72
FEDEXCUP POINTS/1ST: 500
PRIZE MONEY/1ST: $8,000,000 /$1,440,000

