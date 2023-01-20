Low in La Quinta: Strong scoring the story again in first round of American Express
As we know with this event, players have to go low if they want any chance of contending for a tournament title.
Davis Thompson got the memo.
The 23-year-old former Georgia Bulldog fired 10-under 62 at La Quinta Country Club on Thursday, taking a two shot on the field into Friday.
With perfect, player-friendly course conditions, strong scoring is going to be a theme this week. It's actually been a theme for years with this tournament.
Second round play will take place on Friday.
Stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for continuing coverage throughout the week.
Reminder: Since this is a Pro-Am event with three golf courses, the cut will not be made until the completion of third round play on Saturday.
|TOURNAMENT DATES:
|01/19/2023-01/22/2023
|COURSE:
|PGA WEST (Pete Dye SC, Nicklaus TC, La Quinta CC)
|LOCATION:
|La Quinta, CA USA
|YARDAGE:
|7,060
|PAR VALUE:
|72
|FEDEXCUP POINTS/1ST:
|500
|PRIZE MONEY/1ST:
|$8,000,000 /$1,440,000
