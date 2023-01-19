Read full article on original website
Sbennett
3d ago
Joe never has regrets. He knows his crimes will be covered up and downplayed by the alphabet boys and Democrat lapdogs (The Media). There is only one way out of this mess, that's why the Democrats are attacking the 1st and the 2nd amendments so hard....
Reply(11)
130
Dwayne Levandowski
3d ago
Joe doesn't care what the American people think. Remember, he got the most votes of any president ever. He knows he's very popular with the people and they all trust him and his judgement. Ain't that right Joe.
Reply(27)
126
Randy Hadley
3d ago
He was never going to say anything until cbs broke the story,unless they are covering up something much more serious and they are playing this out.
Reply(4)
103
Comments / 309