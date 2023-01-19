Political panelist Navin Nayak: "Stark" contrast in the way Virginia Gov. Youngkin responded to the National Merit award mess and his response to the shooting of a teacher by her 6-year-old student

At a time when communities and consumers across the Commonwealth are demanding more energy that is locally produced, affordable and reliable, Virginia leaders are pandering to the utilities to the detriment of residents and businesses. Instead of providing ratepayer relief from inflationary energy costs, the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) just approved Dominion Energy’s request for another rate hike of nearly $15 per month – all while utilities are bringing home record profits. (Disclosure: Dominion is one of our donors but donors have no say in news decisions; see our policy).

