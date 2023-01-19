Political panelist Navin Nayak: "Stark" contrast in the way Virginia Gov. Youngkin responded to the National Merit award mess and his response to the shooting of a teacher by her 6-year-old student

Read full article on original website
Snapchat video sent by Paul Murdaugh the night he was killed considered critical part of case, prosecutors say
Paul Murdaugh sent a Snapchat video to several friends just minutes before he was killed, according to a motion filed by the South Carolina state attorney prosecuting Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former lawyer standing trial starting this week in the killing of his wife and son.
Lawyer: Gun used by child who shot teacher was ‘secured’
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia says that the gun he used had been “secured” and that one of his parents usually accompanied him in class but did not the week the shooting occurred. The...
Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
Virginia National Guard receives award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For 11 months over 1,000 soldiers in the Virginia National Guard served in the Horn of Africa. They were the biggest American presence in Africa in decades. “Our state and our country asked us to step up and do a job and I think we...
Bill to repay loans of mental health professionals clears House committee
(The Center Square) — A bill to create a loan repayment program for Virginia mental health professionals sailed through a House of Delegates subcommittee Thursday, receiving bipartisan approval from a panel of lawmakers. House Bill 1534, authored by Del. Nadarius Clark, D-Portsmouth, and supported by other Democratic lawmakers, proposes...
6-year-old child who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’ and gun he used was ‘secured’: family
NORFOLK, Va. — The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia said Thursday that the gun he used had been “secured” and that one of his parents usually accompanied him in class but did not the week the shooting occurred. Also...
Lawmakers in some states, including NY, seek to bar insurrectionists from holding office
Albany, N.Y. — Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it. New York, Connecticut and Virginia are...
Winsome Sears slams teachers unions over Virginia merit mayhem: 'Making education in their own image'
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears calls out "rogue educators" and teachers unions over the merit awards scandal, criticizing the push for woke ideology in schools on "Cavuto Live."
Governor Youngkin announces proposed bill in response to 16 schools failing to notify students and parents about National Merit Awards
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Four schools in Prince William County have been added to the list of schools across Virginia that didn't notify parents and students of National Merit Awards in a timely manner. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday, it's come to light that 16 schools across...
Biden offers condolences to victims of California mass shooting, acknowledges impact on AAPI community
President Joe Biden offered his condolences to the victims of a mass shooting in California that left 10 dead, while acknowledging the impact on the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in a statement on Sunday.
Gentry Locke Welcomes Former Federal Prosecutor Melissa E. O’Boyle to Its Criminal & Government Investigations Group
RICHMOND, VA—The Virginia law firm Gentry Locke is pleased to announce that former federal prosecutor Melissa E. O’Boyle has joined the firm’s Criminal & Government Investigations practice group as a partner. Prior to joining Gentry Locke, O’Boyle worked for more than 15 years as an Assistant United...
Behind bars: Virginia jails price gouging
From The Virginia Mercury: Del. Irene Shin last week introduced a bill to limit the price markups and fees charged to inmates and their families for goods and services purchased behind bars. The post Behind bars: Virginia jails price gouging appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginians want shared solar: Lawmakers should give it to them
At a time when communities and consumers across the Commonwealth are demanding more energy that is locally produced, affordable and reliable, Virginia leaders are pandering to the utilities to the detriment of residents and businesses. Instead of providing ratepayer relief from inflationary energy costs, the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) just approved Dominion Energy’s request for another rate hike of nearly $15 per month – all while utilities are bringing home record profits. (Disclosure: Dominion is one of our donors but donors have no say in news decisions; see our policy).
Virginia bill calls for parental notification of transgender students
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker touted a bill Thursday that would require Virginia school officials to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school, one of several proposals lawmakers are expected to debate this session that could significantly affect transgender people. The bill sponsored by...
Man who rested feet on desk in Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6 found guilty on 8 counts
CNN — An Arkansas man who was infamously photographed putting his feet on a desk inside then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the January 6, 2021, insurrection was found guilty on eight counts by a Washington, DC, jury Monday. Richard Barnett, 62, also known as “Bigo,” was charged...
People Magazine: Idaho suspect followed victims on Instagram, 'repeatedly' messaged 1
According to People Magazine, Brian Kohberger, the suspect charged with the killings of four University of Idaho students, followed the three female victims on Instagram and repeatedly messaged one of them without ever receiving a reply.
Senate panel kills bill allowing Virginia’s attorney general to prosecute some local crimes
A Virginia Senate panel narrowly rejected a bill to allow the attorney general to prosecute certain violent crimes against children for the second straight year.
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says the state has reached a deal with Amazon Web Services for the company to invest $35 billion in new data centers. A spokeswoman for Youngkin called it the largest capital investment in Virginia history. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a press release issued by Youngkin’s office. Still, data centers have become a politically volatile topic, particularly in northern Virginia, where neighbors are voicing noise and environmental concerns.
Mandatory internet safety education proposed for all Virginia public schools
ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a bill that would make internet safety education mandatory in Virginia public schools. HB1575 is being talked about right now by lawmakers in Richmond. The Safety While Accessing Technology (SWAT) education program would include:. Instruction on safe use of social networking websites and communication.
Youngkin responds to state senator's gun control proposal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With a slew of shootings happening in Virginia, adding to the nation's already staggering numbers, state Senator Creigh Deeds is taking action. Deeds has proposed a law banning the sale and possession of assault weapons made after July 1, 2023. It would also prohibit anyone...
