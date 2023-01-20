Read full article on original website
Amazon launches air freight service in India
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc on Monday launched its own air cargo fleet in India, Amazon Air, as it seeks to expand and speed-up deliveries across one of its key markets. India is the third market, after the United States and Europe, where the company has launched Amazon Air....
Oilfield firm Baker Hughes misses fourth-quarter Wall St. profit estimate
(Reuters) -Baker Hughes Co missed a fourth-quarter profit estimate on Monday as the oilfield services firm navigated challenges including component shortages, supply chain inflation and disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Drilling activity picked up in 2022 in response to elevated oil prices but the pace remains slower...
Brazilian lender Santander’s Chairman Rial resigns
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian lender Santander Brasil SA said on Friday its chairman and former chief executive, Sergio Rial, is resigning from his position at the firm. The resignation comes just days after Rial quit his short-lived job as chief executive of retailer Americanas SA after finding accounting “inconsistencies” that led the company to file for bankruptcy protection.
Pakistan cenbank raises key rate to rein in high inflation
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistan’s central bank on Monday raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 17% in a bid to rein in persistently high inflation, and it said achieving price stability was key to attaining sustainable economic growth in the future. The increase, which...
French advertising firm Publicis names WPP’s Ikiler as EMEA COO
(Reuters) – Publicis has appointed WPP’s Demet Ikiler as its chief operating officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the French advertising agency said on Monday. Ikiler, who joins after more than two decades at Britain’s ad group WPP, will partner with Loris Nold, the chief executive...
Canada’s Ritchie Bros sweetens buyout offer for auto retailer IAA
(Reuters) -Canada’s Ritchie Bros Auctioneers on Monday sweetened the cash component of its buyout offer for IAA Inc by 28%, valuing the U.S. auto retailer at $5.94 billion, and also secured the backing of a key IAA shareholder which had questioned the initial offer. The latest cash-and-stock offer at...
Microsoft, Amazon results to highlight softening cloud business
(Reuters) – Slower cloud spending by inflation-hit businesses is expected to stall the sales momentum at Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp and add to the troubles of the sector that laid off thousands this month. After years of blistering growth, most recently fuelled by remote working and studying during...
Potanin says sanctions constrain Nornickel, force it to adjust strategy
(Reuters) – Nornickel boss Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia’s richest men, said on Monday that the metals giant was reworking its strategy and building closer ties with countries such as China, Turkey and Morocco because of Western sanctions on the Russian economy. Potanin told Russia’s RBC television that...
GXO CEO sees large M&A opportunities in Canada
LONDON (Reuters) – GXO Logistics, the world’s largest contract logistics provider, is open to sizeable takeover deals of more than $1 billion in Canada, Chief Executive Malcolm Wilson said earlier this week. New York-listed GXO, with a value of $6.19 billion, bought Britain’s Clipper Logistics, which distributes goods...
Hexagon Q4 profit up 12%, results released after “unauthorised access”
OSLO (Reuters) – Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon said on Monday its adjusted fourth-quarter operating profit had risen 12% year-on-year to 418 million euros ($455.54 million) and that sales were up 15% in the same period. Analysts had on average expected an adjusted EBIT of 420 million euros, according...
Sharpie-owner Newell to cut 13% of office roles
(Reuters) – Newell Brands Inc said on Monday it will cut about 13% of its office positions, in a bid to save costs amid stubbornly high inflation that has pressured consumer spending. The sharpie maker joins a growing list of companies in corporate America – from Wall Street Banks...
European stocks rise on economy optimism, euro hits 9-month high
LONDON (Reuters) – European stock indexes rose slightly in early trading on Monday, supported by hopes that inflation could be past its peak, as markets softened their expectations for future Federal Reserve rate hikes. Liquidity was thin overnight as markets in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and...
New Delhi to tap brakes on capex growth, key subsidies – Reuters poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Indian government is set to tap the brakes on a torrid pace of capital investment growth in the coming fiscal year as a slowing economy limits spending power by weakening tax revenue, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Food and fertiliser subsidies that help...
Mexican central banker says ‘it is clear’ economy is slowing
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s economy is slowing, Bank of Mexico deputy governor Jonathan Heath said on Friday after official data showed economic activity shrank in November and December. Economic activity in Latin America’s second-largest economy slipped 0.4% in December from November and contracted 0.1% in November from...
Renault’s top executives to join key Nissan alliance talks via video-sources
PARIS/TOKYO (Reuters) – Renault’s chairman and CEO will not travel to Japan for a board meeting on how to reshape the French carmaker’s alliance with Nissan this week but instead join it via video call, two sources close to the matter said on Monday. An alliance board...
Nokia signs new 5G patent deal with Samsung
OSLO (Reuters) – Nokia said on Monday it has signed a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung following the expiry of a previous agreement at the end of 2022. “Under the agreement, which covers Nokia’s fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies, Samsung will make payments to Nokia for a multi-year period beginning 1 January 2023,” the Finnish company said.
South32 sees shipping delays tying up cash in inventory
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australian diversified miner South32 Ltd on Monday reported production of key commodities that largely met expectations but noted that shipping snarls had led to an inventory buildup, impacting working capital. In its quarterly report, South32 met coal, aluminium and copper forecasts and slightly exceeded analyst estimates...
World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again
“The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest,” Morgan Stanley's CIO Mike Wilson wrote on Sunday. "We're not biting on this recent rally."
Digital euro will be free but limited in scope, ECB says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The digital version of the euro currency will be free to use and available to all but the European Central Bank does not want to keep any personal data on its users, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Monday. The ECB is working on a...
Exclusive-Goldman Sachs to cut asset management investments that weighed on earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s asset management arm will significantly reduce the $59 billion of alternative investments that weighed on the bank’s earnings, an executive told Reuters. The Wall Street giant plans to divest its positions over the next few years and replace some...
