Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team

The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship

The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Jaguars rue missed chances in playoff loss to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars could not have imagined a better situation than the one they faced late in the first half of Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs. The upstart AFC South champions, who had to rally from a 27-point deficit...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Dak Prescott, Cowboys prove how far they have to go against NFL's best

The Dallas Cowboys got a close-up view of how far they still have to go — figuratively, sure, but also quite literally. It's too fitting a visual to ignore. Trailing San Francisco, 19-12, with three minutes to play and all three timeouts remaining, the Cowboys had the ball in Dak Prescott's hands with 82 yards separating them from a tied game. They didn't gain a single one. For that matter, Prescott was lucky not to throw a pick-six right to 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Giants never a factor in 3rd loss to Eagles this season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With the Giants' season in the balance, coach Brian Daboll punted on a comeback. Yes, New York was down 21 points early in the fourth quarter, and while the divisional playoff game seemed out of reach, wilder comebacks have been pulled off in the playoffs. At...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Jason Kelce's three-year-old sings 'Fly Eagles Fly' morning after playoff win

It's been quite a weekend for the Kelce family. Travis Kelce played a crucial part in getting the Chiefs back to the AFC championship game for the fifth straight year, and his older brother Jason Kelce helped the Eagles steamroll the Giants to punch their ticket to the NFC championship game. Both brothers, known for their big personalities in addition to their All-Pro play at tight end and center, respectively, did plenty of celebrating after their wins.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Bengals dominate Bills, will face Chiefs in AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC Championship Game, setting up a rematch of last year's thriller with Kansas City by eliminating the Buffalo Bills with a 27-10 victory in steady snowfall at Highmark Stadium. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for two touchdowns in the first quarter and Buffalo never...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Ed Reed won't serve as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Ed Reed is not joining the head coaching ranks at this time after all. The legendary safety announced Saturday that Bethune-Cookman "won't be ratifying my contract and won't make good on the agreement we had in principle." "I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the university, players,...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

Wagner, Anthony lead Magic over Pelicans 123-110

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner had 30 points and nine assists, Cole Anthony scored 22 off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110 on Friday night. CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 23 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and...
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

No. 1 Houston stunned by Temple day after No. 2 Kansas falls

A college basketball season filled with upsets continued on Sunday when No. 1 Houston was knocked off by unranked Temple, 56-55. The Cougars' stunning defeat on their home court — to an Owls team that is just 12-9 on the season — comes just one day after No. 2 Kansas was blown out on its home court by No. 14 TCU. This is the first time in the history of the men's AP Poll that the No. 1 and No. 2 teams lost at home in a two-day span.
HOUSTON, TX

