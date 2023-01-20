ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

WETM 18 News

Elmira College cheerleading receives NCAA Championship rings

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles celebrated a national championship on Saturday. The Elmira College cheerleading team received their 2022 NCAA national championship rings at Speidel Gym during alumni weekend on Saturday. The Soaring Eagles captured a 2022 national championship at the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida […]
ELMIRA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Big news: Wellsville’s former Dresser-Rand will be new regional headquarters for Kinley Advanced Technical Services, WATCH VIDEO

KINLEY CONSTRUCTION LAUNCHES SERVICE, MAINTENANCE AND PARTS DIVISION FOR ROTATING EQUIPMENT. The firm’s Kinley Advanced Technical Services (KATS) division delivers service, maintenance and parts for steam turbines, reciprocating, centrifugal and screw compressors, integral engines and centrifugal pumps across a broad range of industries. ARLINGTON, TX – Kinley Construction announced...
WELLSVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Upstate Brewing Company will open a second location

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Upstate Brewing Company in Elmira will open a second location within the Southern Tier in just a few weeks. President of the Upstate Brewing Company, Mark Neumann was looking to expand the business and found exactly was he was looking for. "I’ve been looking to...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

This Week in Wine Country: Confection Connection

OWEGO, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're visiting Confection Connection in historic downtown Owego. The artisan bakery offers traditional and gluten-free baked goods, bubble teas, and other items for people with dietary restrictions or preferences. Confection Connection also has space for parties, team building events, private events, and an area for cooking experiences for adults, teens and kids.
OWEGO, NY
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/21/23)

Staying cloudy for all of Saturday. Northwesterly winds are in favor of lake effect flurries this morning. Flurries taper off in the afternoon as high pressure moves in. Staying dry for the rest of the day. Highs reach the mid 30’s. TONIGHT:. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with dry...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

‘Once an Indian, Always an Indian’

In November of 2022, the New York State Department of Education issued a directive that school districts are prohibited from using Native American team names, logos, or imagery or face penalties that may include “… removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.”. This certainly poses...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Helps Rudin Family Rebuild After Fire

A few months ago, tragedy struck an Owego family when their generational farm was destroyed in a fire. But today, community members came together to help the Rudin family get back on their feet. "It's an emotional experience. But also it's a time of looking forward to something new," said...
OWEGO, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff

Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
ITHACA, NY
103.9 The Breeze

OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?

Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The community weighs in on the future of Route 13

ITHACA, N.Y. — New York State Route 13, from about the areas of where it intersects with Cascadilla Street to where it crosses Fall Creek near Ithaca High School, is a stretch of highway that makes bikers and pedestrians skittish, drivers frustrated, and draws a rough divide between Cayuga Lake’s waterfront and the Northside and Fall Creek neighborhoods. One of the most trafficked lengths of roadway in the city, it also sees the highest frequency of accidents in Ithaca, according to City officials.
ITHACA, NY

