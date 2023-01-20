ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City man charged in two armed robberies of same store

By Lynda Cohen
An Atlantic City man released from prison in March is back behind bars in two armed robberies in 10 days.

Dominique Devonish, 30, was arrested Monday, after a police officer recognized him as being wanted.

Officer John Bell saw a car registered to Devonish being driven in the 500 block of North Indiana Avenue just after 5 p.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

Bell stopped the vehicle three blocks down, and confirmed that Devonish was driving, according to the report.

Devonish exited the vehicle without being asked, and was taken into custody without incident, Aristizabal said.

Devonish is accused of using a knife in the crimes.

He is charged with two counts of robbery, along with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons and several traffic summonses.

He is in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

Devonish was just released from prison March 13, after serving a 7½-year sentence on robbery charges, state Department of Corrections records show.

He was released in 2017, but went back in on a violation last January.

