The St. Louis Cardinals are looking for a new play-by-play announcer for their Bally Sports Midwest broadcast and have narrowed it down to two finalists. The identity of one remains unknown at this time. The other, and what makes this, in fact, Mariners news, is St. Louis native and current 710 AM radio host and ROOT sports broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO