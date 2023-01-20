Read full article on original website
Related
How Sierra Nevada Record Snowpack Will Impact California Drought
The Sierra snowpack has reached nearly 250 percent of the average for this time of year.
Immigration is Harming American Agricultural Workers—Especially Black Ones | Opinion
If you find yourself sympathizing more with the imported white South African immigrants than the displaced Black American farmers, you are part of the problem.
Ex-Trump Official Calls Out Ron DeSantis' 'Contradictory' Politics
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams questioned why parents are allowed to make vaccination decisions but not decisions related to which courses their kids take.
Kari Lake Lost Election Because Republicans Voted for Others, Report Claims
Nearly 40,000 GOP-leaning voters in Arizona's Maricopa County backed Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor, wrote down another candidate, or didn't vote at all.
Drain the University of Florida's DEI Swamp | Opinion
Welcomed developments from Florida's university presidents should lead to wholesale changes at University of Florida.
Illinois Assault Weapon Ban Hits Another Hurdle
A new law banning the sale of assault weapons in Illinois has been strapped with a temporary restraining order.
George Santos Voters Are Asking Him to Follow Through on Promise to Resign
A poll has found the majority of New York voters want the Republican to resign, with the congressman vowing to do so if his "142,000 voters" called for it.
Ruben Gallego's Chances of Winning Arizona Senate Election
Polls point to a close race, with Senator Kyrsten Sinema potentially serving as a spoiler candidate.
Stop Using the Bible to Dehumanize Transgender People | Opinion
At its core, the anti-trans movement is all based on wild interpretations of a few Bible passages. To those who use the Bible this way and misuse Christian beliefs, it's time to stop.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
125K+
Post
1102M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0