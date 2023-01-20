Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing
The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
The Man Who Worshiped and Prayed Daily to Donald Trump
The Indian "devotee" of the former US President was more committed than any American Donald Trump follower. Bussa Krishna treated Trump as if he were a god. He built an altar in his house and worshiped a life-size statue of the president every day.
Trump calls for arrest of journalists and editor who published Dobbs decision leak
Former President Donald Trump called on authorities to arrest the journalists and editors who published the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
It’s official: Trump’s tax cuts paid for themselves
How many times have you heard President Joe Biden or Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) berate the Trump tax cuts as “a giveaway to the rich?”. Biden and congressional Democrats now want to let expire major planks of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, former President Donald Trump's signature domestic achievement, particularly the incentives for American businesses to invest more here at home.
A 23-Year-Old Mayor Tried Trump’s Stolen Election Playbook. Only It Worked.
A small Kansas town is reeling after a baby-faced 23-year-old manipulated procedural technicalities to reinstall himself as mayor in one night, seemingly taking a page from the playbook used by former President Donald Trump after he was voted out of office.Only, this time, it worked.“People have said this reminds them of Germany in 1935,” Jeffery Jones, whose bid for a council seat in Goddard, Kansas, collapsed last week as Hunter Larkin abruptly took control, told The Daily Beast. “Like, ‘Hey, we don’t like you anymore and we’re gonna vote you out and put our own person in.’”The convoluted machinations by...
Donald Trump Jr. Says SCOTUS 'Covering Up' Leaker to Protect Democrats
Donald Trump suggested the Supreme Court were "covering up" who leaked the draft ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
Joe Biden More Popular Than Donald Trump at Halfway Point of Presidency
The president's approval rating has been slowly rising over the past month based on polling analysis by FiveThirtyEight.
Russia's Massive Deaths in Ukraine Are 'Absolute Catastrophe': U.S. General
The Joint Chiefs of Staff's chairman said that Russia is paying high costs for its war in Ukraine and that Putin "could and should end this war today."
Russian Analyst: Tucker Carlson Is 'One American' Who Shouldn't Be Killed
During the Russian TV segment, a panelist pushed for "nuclear confrontation" with the U.S. while another said Ukraine is a "prelude" to World War III.
GOP Lawmaker Rips Biden On Docs; Jake Tapper Throws Video Trump Defense In His Face
After Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) scorched President Joe Biden on Sunday for having classified documents in a former office and his house, CNN’s Jake Tapper surprised him with a video of him shrugging off a similar situation — only worse — involving Donald Trump. A blasé Comer,...
Crime and un-punishment: Now Republicans have a roadmap for a better coup
Donald Trump's coup attempt on Jan. 6 and the terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol by his followers was one of the most spectacular crimes in American history, and also one of the most documented and most thoroughly investigated. The world has learned that the Jan. 6 coup plot was vast in scale and scope, and involved or intended to involve Congress, the court system, the national security state, right-wing militias and paramilitaries, conservative think tanks, lobbyists and funders, and the right-wing "news" media.
Differences between Biden, Trump docs stories become more obvious
Republican Rep. Michael McCaul sat down yesterday with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, and the host asked the Texan about the latest classified materials discovered in President Joe Biden’s Delaware home. McCaul, the House Foreign Affairs Committee chair and a former prosecutor, emphasized an erroneous point. “What’s significant,” the...
Trump Not Scared by Judge’s Million-Dollar Smack, Experts Say
(Bloomberg) -- A court order that Donald Trump and his lawyer must pay almost $1 million in sanctions for filing an “abusive” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton probably won’t succeed in deterring him, legal experts say. Most Read from Bloomberg. The order was handed down Thursday by US...
Video of Donald Trump Saying He 'Just Learned' About Silk Viewed 1M Times
Conservative commentator Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway's death was announced in January.
While creating a crisis, McCarthy says Dems are creating a crisis
The United States reached the debt limit yesterday, starting the countdown toward a possible default and an economic catastrophe. “I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote in a letter yesterday to congressional leaders.
Judge Tosses Peter Navarro’s Attempt to Dismiss Jan. 6 Charges
Former senior Trump adviser Peter Navarro will go to trial after a federal judge denied his motion to dismiss two contempt of Congress charges stemming from his refusal to provide documents and sit for a deposition before the Jan. 6 committee. Navarro argued his “hands [were] tied” after Trump invoked executive privileges—an alibi that neither the court, or Congress, found convincing. “Even if President Trump did direct Defendant not to appear before the Select Committee, he was a private citizen at the time without ‘actual authority to approve the defendant’s criminal activity,’” U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta wrote in his decision. When asked to prove that Trump had extended executive privileges to him, Navarro could not, the judge said. “The court cannot dismiss an indictment for contempt of Congress on the mere presumption that President Trump would have asserted executive privilege if only he had been asked,” Mehta wrote.Read it at Bloomberg Law
Stimulus Checks Tweet Of Biden; Bad News For Some Americans In 2023
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Anyone looking for more stimulus money in their bank account may be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Indeed, earlier this month, Biden tweeted that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
Murdoch Grilled in Election Lies Lawsuit Against Fox News
NewsCorp boss Rupert Murdoch is being deposed in Los Angeles on Thursday and Friday as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News, according to Reuters. Suing for $1.6 billion in damages, the election technology company is arguing that Fox pushed baseless claims that its machines rigged votes against Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election, Reuters reported. A judge dismissed Fox’s attempt to trash the case in December 2021, with the network arguing that it had a right to report Trump and his lawyer’s election-fraud claims, according to Reuters. “From the highest levels down, Fox knowingly spread lies about Dominion,” the election machine company said in a statement, according to Reuters.Read it at Reuters
