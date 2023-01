The next WHAM Kids - Saturday Arts & Crafts class is about painting rocks, and is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in WHAM Art Center, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise.

The cost is $12, and the class is for ages 5 and up.

Dede Robinson will be the instructor and the class has a maximum of 12 students.

All supplies will be provided.

WHAM provides a safe and fun place for kids to enjoy some time with others and learn some new skills.