Arsenal vs. Manchester United match thread: bona fides
Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates today in a top of the Premier League table clash worthy of the fixture’s storied, acrimonious history. The Gunners will look to maintain / extend their lead over Manchester City. United will be trying to keep pace with the teams at the top. Both clubs need the full points. A draw isn’t a great result for either. It should be a cracking game.
Chelsea FCW vs. Liverpool FCW, FA WSL; Preview, how to watch, and 3 things to watch
With last week’s Chelsea veruss Arsenal match ending in a 1-1 stalemate, the title challenge remains as you were. This means that any slip against other opposition is what the other will be waiting for. Arsenal, then, will be paying close attention to Chelsea’s second meeting with Liverpool, since the first was a shock season-opening win by the Reds.
Factbox-Soccer-Former Everton manager Frank Lampard
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Factbox on Frank Lampard, who was sacked as Everton manager on Monday. Born: June 20, 1978 in London. * Came through the youth ranks at West Ham United and after a loan spell at Swansea City, established himself as a mainstay of the Hammers' midfield from 1996 to 2001 under his uncle and manager Harry Redknapp.
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: The line of demarcation
It was almost another stolen three points at the Etihad, but instead Tottenham Hotspur fell by multiple goals against Manchester City and continued the drought against top-four competition. The two sides will battle again in early February, and turning some positive moments into an actual win before then would be nice.
Spurs fear Fabio Paratici could face worldwide ban after Juventus scandal
Tottenham have concerns that their managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, could face a worldwide ban should a punishment laid down by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) not be overturned on appeal. Juventus were docked 15 league points last week at the resolution of a long-running investigation into false accounting...
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
Ornstein: Harry Kane open to signing new Tottenham contract
When things aren’t going well with your favorite sportsball team, as fans it becomes far too easy to get caught in a doom spiral. Things don’t go well on the field of play, so we expect that bad things will always follow from that — the results will never improve, the dressing room will fall apart, the manager will leave or get fired...
Saturday football open thread
Hey gang! Tottenham Hotspur may be hot garbage, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some other Premier League football matches today. We have a full slate of Saturday matches, highlighted by Liverpool vs. Chelsea in the early match. And what’s funny about that is that LIverpool vs. Chelsea is a clash between the ninth and tenth teams in the table. Wild, huh?
Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0 - Match Recap: Liverpool Strike Out Again With Weak Scoreless Draw
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, and Darwin Núñez are all on the bench as Jürgen Klopp tries a team featuring Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, and James Milner at right back to take on struggling Chelsea. First Half. It’s nearly a disaster right from the off when Chelsea manage...
Chelsea express interest in Olympique Lyonnais right back Malo Gusto — report
Wonderfully named (and coiffed) Malo Gusto is the latest highly promising young player to pop up on the Chelsea transfer radar, with L’Equipe (via GFFN) reporting on Friday that the Blues “have made their interest known” and that “particularly high offers would be considered” by the Lyon front office.
West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace
44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
Mykhailo Mudryk almost on song in Chelsea debut, already got a great song
There are some debuts that stick in the mind, for whatever reason. Mario Stanić scored a ridiculous goal in his first game for us back in 2000, and I’m far from alone in remembering that to this very day. Eden Hazard tried a backheel and fell over embarrassingly in the 2012 Community Shield; remember that very clearly as well. João Félix got sent off in his first outing just the other day, which might live in lore for a while (especially if he sticks around). Demba Ba’s debut even inspired us to do a Top 12 list back in 2013.
Monday January 23rd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Milner On Chelsea Draw: “We Could Have Made It Easier For Ourselves”
Given the form of both Liverpool and Chelsea heading into yesterday’s meeting at Anfield, the match went about as one would expect. The play was sloppy and the chances created were largely due to errors and defensive frailty rather than attacking brilliance. Ultimately, neither team was helped very much by taking a single point.
Player Ratings: Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United
David De Gea - 4 Put in a nervy display. Made one excellent save and showed some improvements to his game this season but he needs to be replaced next season. Games like this are defined by fine margins. Wasn’t in a familiar position for Arsenal’s goal, but the back-post has been a long-term issue. Put in some excellent 1v1 tackles but they can’t make up for the deficiencies in his game.
Tony Mowbray: 'Sunderland focused on permanent deals this month'
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has given more insight into the kind of deals the club want to do before the deadline.
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle - Player Ratings
Newcastle headed to Crystal Palace and AFC Richmond’s Selhurst Park hoping to build on their fine form but were largely frustrated by a resilient home side. Let’s assess how everyone performed. 5 - Eddie Howe: Guilty of playing it a bit too safe on the evening. Hindsight is...
Wolfsburg 6-0 Freiburg: Visitors miss chance to close gap on Bayern
High-flying Freiburg were thrashed at Wolfsburg as they failed to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich. Freiburg could have cut Bayern's lead in the Bundesliga to two points after their draw against RB Leipzig, but were instead hammered by Nico Kovac's men. Patrick Wimmer and two Jonas Wind goals...
Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History
Arsenal's previous best return at the midway point of an EPL campaign had been in the 2003/04 season when they had 45 points at this stage.
