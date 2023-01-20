ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Manchester United match thread: bona fides

Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates today in a top of the Premier League table clash worthy of the fixture’s storied, acrimonious history. The Gunners will look to maintain / extend their lead over Manchester City. United will be trying to keep pace with the teams at the top. Both clubs need the full points. A draw isn’t a great result for either. It should be a cracking game.
SB Nation

Chelsea FCW vs. Liverpool FCW, FA WSL; Preview, how to watch, and 3 things to watch

With last week’s Chelsea veruss Arsenal match ending in a 1-1 stalemate, the title challenge remains as you were. This means that any slip against other opposition is what the other will be waiting for. Arsenal, then, will be paying close attention to Chelsea’s second meeting with Liverpool, since the first was a shock season-opening win by the Reds.
Reuters

Factbox-Soccer-Former Everton manager Frank Lampard

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Factbox on Frank Lampard, who was sacked as Everton manager on Monday. Born: June 20, 1978 in London. * Came through the youth ranks at West Ham United and after a loan spell at Swansea City, established himself as a mainstay of the Hammers' midfield from 1996 to 2001 under his uncle and manager Harry Redknapp.
SB Nation

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: The line of demarcation

It was almost another stolen three points at the Etihad, but instead Tottenham Hotspur fell by multiple goals against Manchester City and continued the drought against top-four competition. The two sides will battle again in early February, and turning some positive moments into an actual win before then would be nice.
The Guardian

Spurs fear Fabio Paratici could face worldwide ban after Juventus scandal

Tottenham have concerns that their managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, could face a worldwide ban should a punishment laid down by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) not be overturned on appeal. Juventus were docked 15 league points last week at the resolution of a long-running investigation into false accounting...
BBC

Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole

A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
SB Nation

Ornstein: Harry Kane open to signing new Tottenham contract

When things aren’t going well with your favorite sportsball team, as fans it becomes far too easy to get caught in a doom spiral. Things don’t go well on the field of play, so we expect that bad things will always follow from that — the results will never improve, the dressing room will fall apart, the manager will leave or get fired...
SB Nation

Saturday football open thread

Hey gang! Tottenham Hotspur may be hot garbage, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some other Premier League football matches today. We have a full slate of Saturday matches, highlighted by Liverpool vs. Chelsea in the early match. And what’s funny about that is that LIverpool vs. Chelsea is a clash between the ninth and tenth teams in the table. Wild, huh?
SB Nation

Chelsea express interest in Olympique Lyonnais right back Malo Gusto — report

Wonderfully named (and coiffed) Malo Gusto is the latest highly promising young player to pop up on the Chelsea transfer radar, with L’Equipe (via GFFN) reporting on Friday that the Blues “have made their interest known” and that “particularly high offers would be considered” by the Lyon front office.
SB Nation

West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace

44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
SB Nation

Mykhailo Mudryk almost on song in Chelsea debut, already got a great song

There are some debuts that stick in the mind, for whatever reason. Mario Stanić scored a ridiculous goal in his first game for us back in 2000, and I’m far from alone in remembering that to this very day. Eden Hazard tried a backheel and fell over embarrassingly in the 2012 Community Shield; remember that very clearly as well. João Félix got sent off in his first outing just the other day, which might live in lore for a while (especially if he sticks around). Demba Ba’s debut even inspired us to do a Top 12 list back in 2013.
SB Nation

Monday January 23rd Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Milner On Chelsea Draw: “We Could Have Made It Easier For Ourselves”

Given the form of both Liverpool and Chelsea heading into yesterday’s meeting at Anfield, the match went about as one would expect. The play was sloppy and the chances created were largely due to errors and defensive frailty rather than attacking brilliance. Ultimately, neither team was helped very much by taking a single point.
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United

David De Gea - 4 Put in a nervy display. Made one excellent save and showed some improvements to his game this season but he needs to be replaced next season. Games like this are defined by fine margins. Wasn’t in a familiar position for Arsenal’s goal, but the back-post has been a long-term issue. Put in some excellent 1v1 tackles but they can’t make up for the deficiencies in his game.
SB Nation

Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle - Player Ratings

Newcastle headed to Crystal Palace and AFC Richmond’s Selhurst Park hoping to build on their fine form but were largely frustrated by a resilient home side. Let’s assess how everyone performed. 5 - Eddie Howe: Guilty of playing it a bit too safe on the evening. Hindsight is...
BBC

Wolfsburg 6-0 Freiburg: Visitors miss chance to close gap on Bayern

High-flying Freiburg were thrashed at Wolfsburg as they failed to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich. Freiburg could have cut Bayern's lead in the Bundesliga to two points after their draw against RB Leipzig, but were instead hammered by Nico Kovac's men. Patrick Wimmer and two Jonas Wind goals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy