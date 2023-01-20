Toledo area abortion opponents head to D.C. for post-Roe march

BOWLING GREEN — Erica Kahle, 16, stood in the Seton Hall gym at St. Thomas More University Parish in Bowling Green on Thursday morning with decorated sneakers.

The tops of the white shoes were painted with roses, and along the sides, “March for Life 2023” was written in permanent marker on her right sneaker and “Let Their [heart] Beat” on the left. She was one of around 200 individuals, many of them young people, from the Diocese of Toledo headed to Washington for the March for Life, which will take place on Friday.

“I wanted to design something that we could wear for everyone to see,” said the Kalida High School student who also decorated shoes for a few other participants.

This year marks the 50th annual March for Life, which brings together abortion-rights opponents, and the first march since Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June, allowing individual states to ban abortion. The event will focus on “Marching Forward into a Post-Roe America."

Local organizers attributed the influx in participants to it being a historical year. Northwest Ohio has previously sent about half as many pilgrims as this year, but some attendees wondered whether the turnout in Washington would be smaller because of the Supreme Court decision.

“I think it will be smaller because people are more likely to try and have marches in their states now,” said Nicholas Cech, 17, who’s embarking on his third march.

He launched a podcast in November called the Post Roe Show with his cousin as a way to share the anti-abortion message with students at Ottawa Glandorf High School.

The march starts at noon Friday.

“I'm kind of worried that we’ll face more opposition, but I just hope that everything remains peaceful,” said John Agubosim, who was president of Students for Life at the University of Toledo before graduating in December. This will be his third March for Life.

Lauren Beene, a Cleveland-area pediatrician, is set to speak in Cleveland at a women’s march on Saturday, which she said is one of several women’s marches planned this weekend across the state. She’s executive director of the Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights and is also an organizer of the #ProtectChoiceOhio coalition.

She said she recognized the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision on her patients right away, adding that it hurts not only women of reproductive age but children as well.

“I couldn’t sit by and watch my patients suffer,” Dr. Beene said. “I’m fighting for my patients. I feel that I have a responsibility as a doctor to get them the care that they need.”

Elsie Noyes, a sophomore theology student at Lourdes University, was also unsure how the turnout would be this year for the March for Life.

“Just because [Roe] was overturned doesn’t mean the fight stops here. We still have to do a lot of work,” she said. “I pray that the pride doesn’t go away, and everyone’s hearts can still be chasing after this goal.”

Now bound for her third trip to Washington, Ms. Noyes said each year the march has renewed her strength to continue fighting.

“Every year I loved it, and it gave me a new perspective just seeing the pride that everyone has for respecting life and how as a country we need to work together to keep pushing to respect life more.”

“In some ways it will be different because at least at some level people will be forced to pay attention to the fact that this actually has resulted in something ... we actually have brought about a change,” Alex O’Connor, 23, said of the movement.

He’s a missionary with the Culture Project, a national organization that engages with students about topics such as human dignity, sexual integrity, and social media.

“Something that we’re very big on in our ministry is proclaiming the Gospel to teens,” added missionary Andrea Rodriguez, 25, noting that young people today are seeking truth.

“I think it’s really cool that we’re going to be somewhere where all these young teens see that the pro-life movement is young,” Ms. Rodriguez said. “It is the young people out there.”

Kevin Jorrey, director of the diocese’s Office for Life and Justice, said it can be overwhelming to see how many youth are involved in the movement.

“The young people know that they were put on earth for a mission and a purpose, and this is the most worthwhile purpose that they could possibly ask God for,” he said.

“I'm just completely humbled to be given the opportunity to lead so many beautiful pro-life students, families, and young at heart,” Mr. Jorrey added. “And I can't wait for D.C. to see that Ohio’s pro-life.”

“Just by offering a witness, our presence there, I think really does make a difference just to show that there is a large presence of this generation understanding the dignity of every human person,” said Allison Stump, Students for Life coordinator for Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo.

She anticipates this year’s march to be “electric” as advocates from across the country show their support for the most vulnerable, she said.

“Ohio, as you can see, is very pro-life, and we’re committed to advocating for the preborn and their families at the national and local level,” Ms. Stump said. “Even if one person’s heart is changed on this trip, it’ll make it all worth it.”

In the interview, Dr. Beene said that abortion is a part of medical care that everyone should have access to in order to “maintain a happy and healthy and safe life.”

“I feel like unfortunately the right to life movement is doing a lot of harm to the people of Ohio,” Dr. Beene said Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, before the March for Life group began boarding the buses, the Rev. David Kidd led a prayer in which he expressed that the many attendees are aiming to do God’s will by helping others see “the beauty of each human person, the dignity that comes from [God].”

They’ll attend Saturday morning the Students for Life of America National Pro-Life Summit, which will feature talks from national leaders who are against abortion rights, before returning to Ohio that night.

Surrounded by piles of luggage in the Bowling Green gymnasium on Thursday, Mr. Agubosim said today’s culture talks a lot about rights.

“I think that no rights matter unless the right to life itself matters first,” he said. “We have a moral obligation to protect the most innocent among us and the most innocent would be the preborn.”