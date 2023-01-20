ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

LMU men's basketball head coach Stan Johnson joins the Gonzaga Nation podcast

By Christian Pedersen
GonzagaNation.net
GonzagaNation.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpoyu_0kKqeVXu00

On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga's matchup with Loyola Marymount in a wide-ranging conversation with men's basketball coach Stan Johnson.

Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple , Spotify or YouTube .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GonzagaNation.net

Will Gonzaga rebound against Pacific?

The Gonzaga men's basketball team will look to rebound from its loss to Loyola Marymount with a West Coast Conference road game at Pacific on Saturday at 7 p.m. On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison talk about Gonzaga's upcoming stretch of WCC games. Make ...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We are missing games’: Local school district challenged by referee shortages

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The nationwide referee shortage is putting a strain on local school districts in Spokane. The schools are canceling several sports games because of a lack of referees who can officiate the games. A local referee recruiter now wants to hire more referees so that students can enjoy games without having them canceled or rescheduled. Selkirk Middle...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Carmen Jane is moving to Los Angeles for pop career advancement... not because she wants to leave Spokane

There's no one else like Carmen Jane in the Spokane music scene. And by the end of the month, there will simply be no one. While local music lovers might know singer-songwriter Cami Bradley from her finalist run on America's Got Talent in 2013 or the indie folk music she made as one half of The Sweeplings, her pop alter-ego is an entirely different beast. It's pop music that's closest to something like Billie Eilish: dark, melodic, moody, musically complex. It's the sort of sound that very much sticks out from the rest of what's going on around town.
SPOKANE, WA
foodgressing.com

Beard Papa’s Spokane WA Opening

The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its latest store in Spokane, Washington. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 10 am. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
HAYDEN, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Prolific artist and Colville Tribes member, Smoker Marchand, dies at 71

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Coville Tribes announced Colville Confederated Tribes councilmember and prolific artist, Virgil “Smoker” Marchand, died on Jan. 13, 2023 at the age of 71. A self-taught artist, Marchand excelled in bronze and steelwork sculptures, with his work featured across the region, including Spokane....
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

'This is a crisis'

COEUR d'ALENE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says it's not a question of if western forests will burn, "but a matter of where and when." “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a crisis." Vilsack...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Light northerly snow likely Monday morning, mostly dry week across Inland NW

The Inland Northwest woke up to snow Sunday morning, yet the good news is most of it is melting as we prepare for a mostly dry work week. Patchy areas of ice on the roadways across the region are possible for our Monday morning commute to work and school, as areas of snow that are still melting could become ice overnight due to freezing overnight low temperatures.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Land Board adds new endowment land

It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
IDAHO STATE
KREM

City of Coeur d'Alene to make changes to short-term rental code

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene will adopt several code changes to short-term rental permits. On March 1, short-term rental permits must be renewed. In an effort to crack down on illegal short-term rentals, the city will propose the code amendments on Feb.14 to the Planning Commission, and then to City Council on Feb. 21. The changes to the code will then be adopted after.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Big Country News

Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge

CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
GonzagaNation.net

GonzagaNation.net

Spokane, WA
729
Followers
481
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news on Gonzaga athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/gonzaga

Comments / 0

Community Policy