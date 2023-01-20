LMU men's basketball head coach Stan Johnson joins the Gonzaga Nation podcast

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Women’s college basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 17 in AP Top 25 poll (1/23/23)
Back-to-back wins on the road weren’t enough to keep the Gonzaga women’s basketball team from falling in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Zags (19-2, 9-0 WCC) fell one spot to No. 17 after defeating Pacific on Thursday and Saint Mary’s on Saturday. Gonzaga narrowly avoided a major upset ...
Gonzaga's Drew Timme has career night in win over Pacific: 3 takeaways
It might not have been the bounce-back performance Gonzaga wanted after an upset loss, but the sixth-ranked Zags (17-4, 6-1 WCC) ground out a 99-90 win over Pacific (10-12, 3-4) in Stockton, California on Saturday. GONZAGA-PACIFIC PHOTO GALLERYHere are three takeaways from Gonzaga’s victory: WHEN ...
Drew Timme's career-high 38 points leads No. 6 Gonzaga to 99-90 win over Pacific Tigers
Drew Timme poured in a career-high 38 points and No. 6 Gonzaga got back in the win column with a 99-90 road victory over Pacific on Saturday. Following an upset to Loyola Marymount at home, the Zags (17-4, 6-1 WCC) bounced back to shoot 58.1% from the field in a game dominated by their frontcourt. ...
Will Gonzaga rebound against Pacific?
The Gonzaga men's basketball team will look to rebound from its loss to Loyola Marymount with a West Coast Conference road game at Pacific on Saturday at 7 p.m. On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison talk about Gonzaga's upcoming stretch of WCC games. Make ...
Rui Hachimura traded to Lakers ahead of NBA trade deadline
Less than a week after the Washington Wizards were reportedly shopping Rui Hachimura, the fourth-year forward was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks (in 2023, 2028 and 2029), according to ESPN's Adrian Wojanrowski on Monday. Hachimura ...
‘We are missing games’: Local school district challenged by referee shortages
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The nationwide referee shortage is putting a strain on local school districts in Spokane. The schools are canceling several sports games because of a lack of referees who can officiate the games. A local referee recruiter now wants to hire more referees so that students can enjoy games without having them canceled or rescheduled. Selkirk Middle...
North Idaho College president Nick Swayne asks court for injunction
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Legal counsel representing North Idaho College President Nick Swayne has asked a Kootenai County court to prevent the college from making major changes until Swayne’s lawsuit, which seeks his reinstatement, is resolved, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
inlander.com
Carmen Jane is moving to Los Angeles for pop career advancement... not because she wants to leave Spokane
There's no one else like Carmen Jane in the Spokane music scene. And by the end of the month, there will simply be no one. While local music lovers might know singer-songwriter Cami Bradley from her finalist run on America's Got Talent in 2013 or the indie folk music she made as one half of The Sweeplings, her pop alter-ego is an entirely different beast. It's pop music that's closest to something like Billie Eilish: dark, melodic, moody, musically complex. It's the sort of sound that very much sticks out from the rest of what's going on around town.
foodgressing.com
Beard Papa’s Spokane WA Opening
The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its latest store in Spokane, Washington. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 10 am. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
FOX 28 Spokane
Prolific artist and Colville Tribes member, Smoker Marchand, dies at 71
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Coville Tribes announced Colville Confederated Tribes councilmember and prolific artist, Virgil “Smoker” Marchand, died on Jan. 13, 2023 at the age of 71. A self-taught artist, Marchand excelled in bronze and steelwork sculptures, with his work featured across the region, including Spokane....
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
Bonner County Daily Bee
'This is a crisis'
COEUR d'ALENE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says it's not a question of if western forests will burn, "but a matter of where and when." “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a crisis." Vilsack...
KHQ Right Now
Light northerly snow likely Monday morning, mostly dry week across Inland NW
The Inland Northwest woke up to snow Sunday morning, yet the good news is most of it is melting as we prepare for a mostly dry work week. Patchy areas of ice on the roadways across the region are possible for our Monday morning commute to work and school, as areas of snow that are still melting could become ice overnight due to freezing overnight low temperatures.
Chronicle
Bill to Ease Washington's Housing Crisis Would Allow Up to Fourplex on All Residential Lots
OLYMPIA — Single-family homes may soon be less common in new development across the state. A bill making its way through the Legislature would allow "middle housing" — up to a fourplex — on all residential lots in cities of 6,000 or more. The proposal is making...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Land Board adds new endowment land
It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
KREM
City of Coeur d'Alene to make changes to short-term rental code
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene will adopt several code changes to short-term rental permits. On March 1, short-term rental permits must be renewed. In an effort to crack down on illegal short-term rentals, the city will propose the code amendments on Feb.14 to the Planning Commission, and then to City Council on Feb. 21. The changes to the code will then be adopted after.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene fireboat arrives at new location in North Idaho
The fireboat garage was put into place at the Third Street Marina in October. The final certificate of occupancy was signed off by all departments Tuesday.
Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
