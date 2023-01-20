ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Officials warn Florida pharmacists not to dispense abortion pill

By Dave Elias
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vYyf_0kKqUg1500

Florida pharmacists are being warned not to fill any prescriptions for a controversial abortion pill.

That warning comes as the federal government cleared red tape to make the drug more accessible for women.

The Food and Drug Administration is making it possible for women nationwide to get mifepristone at their local pharmacies. The State of Florida, though, is making it more difficult to warn pharmacies it’s against the law for them to dispense it despite what federal law says.

Fort Myers Pharmacist Ralph Webb has been dispensing medications for 55 years and has seen medicines come and go.

Among them, mifepristone, commonly referred to as the abortion pill, has been around for 22 years.

“Now, with the new federal law, it’s supposed to be available to anybody who needs to have it,” Web noted.

But that is not the case in the state of Florida.

The state Agency for Health Care Administration sent a letter to pharmacists warning dispensing the drug could result in criminal charges.

“It does feel like it’s tinged with some direct deliberate cruelty to make it difficult to access,” said Planned Parenthood CEO Stephanie Fraim.

She warned that in Florida, women could only take the medication at their doctor’s office, including Planned Parenthood.

“She actually has to take this medication in front of the physician so that the abortion takes place at the health center,” Fraim explained.

She warned even ordering it by mail is also criminal in Florida and noted that was very concerning as it is for many young women.

Alexa Robertson pointed out it’s difficult for many young women to get transportation to and from a doctor’s office.

Other young women felt the matter was one of privacy.

“I immediately think it should be done in private. Well, it should also be a choice per se,” said Casey Tivurcio.

Faith Holmes said she sees both sides of the argument.

“Some people are nervous about that stuff. So taking it in the privacy of your home would be less stressful for them. At the same time, you’re kind of doing a medical procedure, I guess, so I don’t really know,” Holmes questioned.

Planned Parenthood and other young women said they fear even more restrictions when lawmakers return to Tallahassee this spring to make new laws.

Comments / 24

Karen Ventimiglia
3d ago

problematic? problematic is trying to tell a woman that she can't decide about her own body. I think if you are against abortion then by all means have a kid

Reply
9
Linda McWilliams
3d ago

The Fascist Nazis have spoken , little do they know , drug addicts, alcoholics, homeless poor, mentally ill and teens do not make good parents, the state will be ending up caring for alot of babies , the fascist state night force them to carry but you can never force them to be mothers . To add insult to injury the state wants to limit the number of people on Medicaid 😂 Those poor babies need healthcare , so what ,they want babies born but no healthcare when alive ? FL Sucks , it's become a one party dictatorship

Reply
4
Bronwyn
3d ago

Think it's time we all copy this article and start sending it to Washington. Something needs to be done about this dictator wannabe. FDA needs to be aware of governors thwarting their decisions.

Reply
4
Related
floridainsider.com

Governor Ron DeSantis to permanently ban COVID-19 mandates in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis during COVID-19 speaking with a mask on – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Raoul B Photography. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed permanently outlawing Covid mandates in the state. DeSantis stated in a press release earlier this week that he has introduced legislation to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridabulldog.org

Fifty years after Roe, Florida targets abortion pill; Women’s health care options dwindle

New Florida laws threaten pharmacists and doctors by treating abortion pills like contraband and penalizing their use outside strict limits. Florida has been an oasis for women from neighboring anti-abortion states seeking medical procedures to safely end their pregnancies, but that was before last year’s sea change in reproductive rights. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, decided 50 years ago today.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

The threat of DeSantis’ transphobic memo

I came out as transgender in 2015, at just 11 years old. Then, there was minimal discussion of transgender individuals — especially transgender youth — in the media as compared to today. When I came out to my friends and family, I was the first transgender child many...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Florida's COVID case count shows a decrease as deaths near 85,000

The number of reported new COVID-19 cases started to subside last week, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Health. The decrease was part of a nationwide dip after COVID hospitalizations rose after Christmas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Florida data showed that...
FLORIDA STATE
Destin Log

Who's moving to Florida? What new driver's license data tells us

These counties gained the most: Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Palm Beach. Along northeasterners, people from California and Illinois also came here. People from foreign countries made up the largest category. A second notable swell of newcomers traded out-of-state driver's licenses last year for ones with a Sunshine State address following temptations...
FLORIDA STATE
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Becoming Your Own Health Advocate – Know Your Compounding Pharmacist

With Florida’s population boom in the past 10 years, residents must find health care that matches their needs. Getting to know the local compounding pharmacist can help with referrals to area doctors and help customize medications to meet their patients’ needs. Guide is here to help anyone with...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

South Florida lawmaker proposes changes to state NIL law

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that would expand upon the state's name, image and likeness law for college student-athletes. The bill, filed earlier this month by Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, would permit a university or college to have more involvement in the process and remove the "cause compensation" language from the current law.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

What a state email about abortion pills to Florida medical providers could mean

Florida’s health leaders recently warned medical providers against distributing abortion medication after the Food and Drug Administration recently approved the medication's commercial use. Earlier this month, the FDA approved commercial sales of mifepristone, the first of two drugs in medication abortions, which were typically dispensed only by abortion clinics,...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

‘There is no plan. There’s nothing’: Florida Democrats in despair over future

More than two months after enduring humbling midterm losses, Democrats in Florida are in a state of dysfunction, with no clear chief, infrastructure, or consensus for rebuilding, based on interviews with greater than a dozen organizers, former lawmakers, donors and different leaders. These elements have compounded their worries about Democrats...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

COVID surge on the wane in Florida: Here's why

It seems the worst of the current COVID-19 wave is ending across Florida. Hospitals statewide are discharging more COVID patients than they’re admitting. Infections are not rising. And there are now two Florida locales where coronavirus in sewage is disappearing. Medical staff statewide tended to 2,426 COVID-positive patients Friday,...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

No more voting by mail in Florida

Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
OCALA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy