Recent increase in opioid overdoses reported on Long Island

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

Nassau County police warn of recent spike in opioid overdoses 00:22

NASSAU, N.Y. -- Nassau County police are warning of an alarming spike in opioid overdose cases on Long Island.

There has been an unusual increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses in the last week.

RELATED STORY: Report shows 14% increase in opioid overdose deaths across New York state

Authorities say counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl could be to blame.

Residents are reminded to safeguard prescribed controlled substances and properly dispose of any unused medication.

