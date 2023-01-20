ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 13-year-old caught with loaded gun at Bronx school

NEW YORK -- Police say a student was caught with a loaded gun at a Bronx school Thursday.

Police say school agents at M.S. 399 in Fordham Heights found the weapon, along with an imitation firearm, in a 13-year-old boy's backpack around 9:30 a.m.

The boy was taken into custody.

No charges have been filed.

BobbyDigital Era
3d ago

I remember as a kid, we use to bring black books, markers and spray cans to school, and the 80's and 90's were a tough time, but this right here is a whole different animal.

