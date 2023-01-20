Police: 13-year-old caught with loaded gun at Bronx school

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A New Jersey woman who has been credited for saving two wounded police officers who were shot in the line of duty was honored on Sunday.Angela Walker received the "Heroes of the Dream Award" at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford.On Nov. 1, Walker, a healthcare professional, was dropping off food for her family in Newark when she heard gunshots. She saw the two injured officers and used her car to shield them, and then gave them first aid until the ambulances came.On Sunday, Walker reunited with those two officers."I just couldn't leave no one like that," Walker said. "So I see him and I was like, 'Oh my God,' I said to myself, 'I gotta help this person.' I didn't see an officer or a cop. I saw a person who needed my help.""What she did was very heroic and brave," one of the officers said. "She is forever indebted to us.""We are grateful to her for being there for us," the other officer said.Police say the officers were shot while trying to question the suspect about a previous shooting. They are both OK.The suspect, 30-year-old Kendall Howard, remains in custody.

