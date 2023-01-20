ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ST Coach Mike Preifer, Others Jobs expected to be Safe With Cleveland Browns

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTz0j_0kKqLGRU00

Despite some in-season woes, special teams coach Mike Priefer is among the coaches expected to be back next season for the Cleveland Browns.

Despite some in-season issues within the special teams that hurt the Cleveland Browns during their disappointing 2022 season, the team is expected to bring back special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. According to Mary Kay Cabot, Priefer has been notified that his job is safe.

Additionally, it was made known that secondary coach Jeff Howard would be back in 2023 unless he took another job. Howard is of interest to the Los Angeles Chargers for an opening.

Priefer will be back in 2023 with kicker Cade York, who was a large part of the special team's problems during the season. Perhaps some consistency working together between the two could prove to be beneficial.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

Defensive Free Agent Signing That Would Fill a Massive Hole for the Browns

Initial Reactions to Hiring of Jim Schwartz as Browns Defensive Coordinator

Kareem Hunt Has Likely Played His Final Game for Cleveland

3 Browns Takeaways from the Wildcard Round

Cleveland Browns Hire Jim Schwartz to run Defense, Beats out Multiple for job

Browns Place Three on AP All-Pro Teams

Another Potential Veteran Receiver for Browns to Consider?

Browns DE Myles Garrett, LG Joel Bitonio Make NFLPA All-Pro Team

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Argues With Passenger as he is Booted off Plane

What are the Needs on the Browns Defense?

Deshaun Watson has Some Legal Issues to Deal With as Browns Season Comes to... an End

Cleveland Browns Finish at an Interesting Spot in These Power Rankings

Browns Could Look to Acquire Former Teammates of Deshaun Watson for Offensive Help

Cleveland Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Named to Pro Football Journal's All-Rookie Team

Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis Remains in Critical Condition After Rescue

Browns Sign 10 to Futures/Reserves Contracts

Two Potential Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job

Cleveland Browns Fire DC Joe Woods Following 2022 Showing

A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Opponents

Myles Garrett Talks About the Browns Future, Frustrating Finish to the... Season

Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Jonathan Mingo, WR Ole Miss

Cleveland Browns Make Donation to Bills Damar Hamlin's Foundation

Browns DC Joe Woods: 'I Hope I Have the Opportunity to Come Back'

Alex Van Pelt Discusses Development of Kellen Mond

Daron Payne and the Cleveland Browns?

Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career

Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job

J.J. Watt is stepping away from the NFL as a player, but that does not mean he still won’t have an influence on the game. Watt on Friday tweeted his support of one assistant coach to become a head coach. In response to a report that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans had interviewed... The post JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview

Brian Flores will be getting another look for a head coach job. The Arizona Cardinals plan to interview Flores for their head coach vacancy, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported on Sunday. The Cardinals plan to interview former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their vacant head-coaching position early this week, per source. — Jonathan Jones... The post Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire

Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Legendary Bills Star Asking For Prayers Sunday Afternoon

Members of Bills Mafia--and anyone else who is willing--might want to offer up a prayer for Thurman Thomas on Sunday. Thomas, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played for Buffalo from 1988-99 before spending one season with the Miami Dolphins, revealed this afternoon that he lost his mother on ...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job

Vic Fangio is generating plenty of interest for defensive coordinator positions, and we now know of another team that may try to hire the veteran coach. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported over the weekend that Fangio is “expected to receive strong consideration” for the Dolphins’ vacant defensive coordinator job. It is not yet clear... The post Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports

Cleveland Browns Trade Value - Greg Newsome

In this daily series, I am going to be looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players if they want to trade them. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason, I had plenty of people tell me we...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Browns OL coach Bill Callahan talks offensive line fundamentals

The Cleveland Browns have of the best offensive line coaches in the country in Bill Callahan. And it seems he is content just being that as well after turning down an interview request with the New York Jets to discuss their vacancy at offensive coordinator. There is a great deal we can learn from a guy like Callahan, and thankfully some of his coach’s clinics are public information.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton could pass on coaching in 2023?

Much of the speculation surrounding Sean Payton has been where he will coach in 2023. Perhaps another question is whether he will coach at all. In an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” Friday, Albert Breer of The MMQB suggested there is a real chance that Payton passes on all open coaching jobs and opts... The post Sean Payton could pass on coaching in 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ROBERT, LA
Yardbarker

Jets Interview Klint Kubiak For Offensive Coordinator Job

The Jets are interviewing Denver Broncos passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak for their offensive coordinator job on Sunday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Kubiak, 35, was the offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings during the 2021 season. Like some of the other candidates to interview for the...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Jim Schwartz talks staff building, offensive line play from defensive perspective

The Cleveland Browns have a new man in charge of their defense, as long-time defensive mind and former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Schwartz is now at the helm. We have discussed his scheme a ton, his preference for more information and data to incorporate into his gameplan, and more. However, one area you would not expect to hear Schwartz talk about is offensive line play.
CLEVELAND, OH
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

 https://www.si.com/nfl/browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy