Buffalo, NY

'Please Go!': Bills DB Jordan Poyer Urges Tom Brady to Retire

By Connor Zimmerlee
BillsDigest
 3 days ago

The Buffalo Bills safety spoke on his podcast about the future of Tom Brady's career and offered some advice of his own.

While the NFL playoffs continue on with the Divisional Round, one of the biggest talking points has been the future of quarterback Tom Brady.

Where Brady suits up next season, if he continues playing, has been a subject of heavy discussion. Seemingly everyone has an opinion on what Brady should do, even Buffalo Bills' safety Jordan Poyer , who spoke about it on his podcast .

“Tom, you know I love you, and I feel like I’ve been riding for you all year,” Poyer said. “Early on, you can go back to my podcast, I said you can’t count Tom out. And sure as (expletive) he made the playoffs."

"You did everything you could’ve did in this league. I understand you love this game. Go be with your kids, man. I didn’t like watching that game. It was hard to watch."

Poyer, of course, is referring to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-14 blowout loss in the Wild Card round to the Dallas Cowboys, a game that was essentially over at halftime.

Brady did appear to be close to retirement last offseason, before he came out and announced that despite the reports he would be returning for another season with the Buccaneers.

Now, though, the question becomes if there really is anything left for him to accomplish. He's thrown for 89,214 yards and 649 touchdown across his 23-year career, winning three MVP's and a staggering seven Super Bowls.

While Brady is arguably the greatest NFL player ever, Poyer has enjoyed personal success against him, albeit minus any wins.

"I appreciate everything you’ve done in this league," Poyer said. "I got two picks off of you, one to the crib. Lost both games. I’m 0-11 against you. Yes, please go. Go be with your kids, Tom.”

Whether or not Brady plays a 24th season or not is ultimately yet to be seen. However, with as high of a competitive drive as Brady has, don't be surprised to see him suit up in 2023.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 0

 

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
