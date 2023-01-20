ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

ESPN Ranks Tennessee, Alabama Thriller as One of 2022's Best Games

By Evan Crowell
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jEOI_0kKqLB1r00

Now that the 2022 season is over, major networks are beginning to reflect on the year. ESPN touted Tennessee vs. Alabama as one of the season's best games.

Tennessee had one of its best seasons in program history. The Volunteers finished 11-2 with five ranked wins, including a last-second thriller over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The victory served as more than a win on a Saturday night. It answered everyone's question: can the Volunteers compete nationally? No one believed they could do it until they did, and Tennessee escaped by the skin of its teeth.

ESPN noticed the game's significance and recognized it in an end-of-season column. The worldwide leader ranked it as the No. 3 game of the 2022 season, coming behind both semifinal games. Here is what they had to say about one of the biggest college football moments of the year:

"Tennessee secured its first Third Saturday in October win in 16 years and needed every bit of 60 full minutes to do it. The Vols led 28-10 in the second quarter, but Bama charged back to take the lead twice. Jalin Hyatt's fifth touchdown catch of the day (he had six total catches for 207 yards) tied the game at 49, and Bama responded by setting up a 50-yard field goal attempt for Reichard. He missed with 15 seconds left, Hendon Hooker completed two quick passes, and Chase McGrath narrowly cleared the crossbar with a 40-yard field goal. Down went the goalposts."

The Volunteers also had the No. 75 and No. 76 games on the list, against Florida and Pittsburgh, respectively. Tennessee proved they could win in the biggest moments, and that should continue moving forward.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee

Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season

Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs responds to viral Lane Kiffin tweet

On Friday, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sent a tweet seemingly directed at Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel. Kiffin tweeted a photo of a small orange and white airplane and asked “Josh here?”. A few hours after sending the tweet, Josh responded. Except it wasn’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team

The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle

The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

Where Will Kam Pringle Commit?

The University of Georgia has had plenty of success recruiting its home state. Georgia provides some of the most centralized top-end talents there is. However, Georgia is likely without their two national titles without dipping into the surrounding states for the nation's elite.  The Carolinas ...
ATHENS, GA
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy