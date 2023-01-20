12. Clarkedale, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Systemic racism at core of police brutality in US, innocent lives lost every dayEdy ZooMemphis, TN
As a result of Tyre Nichols's death, five police officers in Memphis have been disciplined or terminated.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Visiting The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis TNEast Coast TravelerMemphis, TN
Memphis shoppers search for egg substitutes as prices rise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With eggs doubling in price over the past year, Memphis families are searching for cheaper protein sources. “Oh, we’re about to start buying chickens,” said Meunka Dukes. “On a serious note, about three or four chickens,” said her wife, Breonna Brown. “So if you...
Kait 8
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
Instacart shoppers banned after woman checks Kroger receipt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, warned people, “If you do Kroger delivery (through Instacart), check your receipts! I had a delivery a couple of weeks ago, and the shopper added […]
Kait 8
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee say they are investigating an attack on a woman at a grocery store. According to the Memphis Police Department, a woman was walking with security to her car at a Kroger grocery store, located about 20 minutes outside of downtown, when she was attacked Thursday night.
Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Thursday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
Woman hit by truck, one detained in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is injured after she was hit by a truck in Southeast Memphis Thursday. Police say officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Winchester Road and Riverdale Road before 7 p.m. The pedestrian was struck by a silver Ford F-150. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. […]
One dead in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 3200 block of Austin Peay Highway and found a man dead on the scene. Police said they do not have a suspect at this time and are investigating.
actionnews5.com
Beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dead at 92
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Charles A. Champion, known as a Memphis pioneer in pharmacy has died at the age of 92, according to his family. Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960′s. He founded “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store”...
Tyre Nichols family set to view footage of arrest Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorney are set to meet with city of Memphis officials Monday afternoon. At the meeting, they could view footage of Nichol’s arrest. For several days, many have been asking what happened to Tyre Nichols. “You know what they say, what’s done in the dark always […]
Kait 8
Marty Ray comes home to Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A concert took place on Jan. 21 at the Blytheville Ritz Civic Center Foundation for the Marty Ray Project. Marty Ray was born in Memphis but grew up in Blytheville and came back to his hometown on his nationwide tour. He is a musician and podcast host.
Man wanted for robbing victim outside Frayser corner store, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a robbery outside a corner store. On Jan. 21 at approximately 2:20 p.m., a man drove to CD Food’s corner store, on Burham Avenue. While getting out of a silver Kia Soul, an unknown...
One injured in North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured following a shooting in North Memphis on Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on the 100 block of Firestone. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle. MPD is now investigating, and they said the suspects fled the scene in a gold […]
Two suspects sought in Cash App phone scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two suspects they say sent money from a woman’s phone via Cash App without her consent. MPD said a woman was approached by two males who were selling candy Sunday on North Germantown Parkway near Wolfchase Galleria. The woman didn’t have any cash, but the police said […]
Six new restaurants in the Memphis area
Chef Jimmy Gentry is back with another restaurant. The Lobbyist opens Jan. 20 in The Chisca on Main Street in Downtown Memphis. In 2019, Gentry closed his Collierville restaurant, P.O. Press. Now, he’s ready to get back in the kitchen and create signature dishes using seasonal produce and local meats. Tap beer, select wine and […]
actionnews5.com
MPD looking for suspect who could be involved in business robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a suspect that maybe involved in a store robbery. On Jan. 20, police arrived at a Family Dollar that had been robbed. Officers were advised that around 2:00 p.m. a suspect entered the store and showed a gun to the...
‘Disgusting’ Memphis city councilman says of Tyre Nichols body-cam video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols is readying themselves for a day of emotion as they’re expected to view police body-cam video of the “confrontations” with Memphis police that led to Nichols’ death. Authorities have promised to release video from Nichols’ arrest afterwards,...
Memphis man sentenced for firearms robbery, attempted ATM burglary in Mississippi
OXFORD, Miss. — A Memphis man was sentenced Friday to 15 years behind bars for his role in stealing more 20 weapons from a federal firearms store in Mississippi, authorities said. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Mississippi, Lederrius Brown, 27, pleaded guilty to...
Four shot outside Tunica casino
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
actionnews5.com
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
