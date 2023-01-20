13. Bartlett, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
localmemphis.com
Homesdale Subdivision protests rezoning plans by Memphis Airways Investors LLC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, members of the Homesdale Subdivision came together to stand against the rezoning of their neighborhood by the Memphis Airways Investors LLC. The investors are trying to buy the land at the corner of Airways and Kilarney Street to build a commercial warehouse. Residents said...
actionnews5.com
Beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dead at 92
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Charles A. Champion, known as a Memphis pioneer in pharmacy has died at the age of 92, according to his family. Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960′s. He founded “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store”...
One dead in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 3200 block of Austin Peay Highway and found a man dead on the scene. Police said they do not have a suspect at this time and are investigating.
Remembering Dr. Champion: Community reflects on passing of legendary herbalist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City says goodbye to legendary, longtime pharmacist and herbalist Dr. Charles Champion. Dr. Charles Champion, for Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store, died at the age of 92. “The family got my deepest condolences. I hate it,” said Champion’s God son Joseph Gandy. “I...
Memphis shoppers search for egg substitutes as prices rise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With eggs doubling in price over the past year, Memphis families are searching for cheaper protein sources. “Oh, we’re about to start buying chickens,” said Meunka Dukes. “On a serious note, about three or four chickens,” said her wife, Breonna Brown. “So if you...
actionnews5.com
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
Man fires 40 shots at girlfriend, bullets go into home with kids
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was arrested after shooting at his girlfriend 40 times in Whitehaven; the bullets entered the home of a woman and her two kids. According to reports, on January 20, a female victim told officers that she was shot at by her boyfriend, Charles Davis, in the 3400 block of Briar […]
Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Thursday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
Man wanted for robbing victim outside Frayser corner store, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a robbery outside a corner store. On Jan. 21 at approximately 2:20 p.m., a man drove to CD Food’s corner store, on Burham Avenue. While getting out of a silver Kia Soul, an unknown...
Kait 8
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee say they are investigating an attack on a woman at a grocery store. According to the Memphis Police Department, a woman was walking with security to her car at a Kroger grocery store, located about 20 minutes outside of downtown, when she was attacked Thursday night.
Woman hit by truck, one detained in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is injured after she was hit by a truck in Southeast Memphis Thursday. Police say officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Winchester Road and Riverdale Road before 7 p.m. The pedestrian was struck by a silver Ford F-150. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. […]
Four shot outside Tunica casino
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
Tennessee Tribune
FBI Memphis Field Office Offering $25,000 Reward for Information in the Hope Clinic for Women Arson Investigation
The FBI Memphis Field Office is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual(s) responsible for the arson of the Hope Clinic for Women at 1810 Hayes Street, Nashville, Tennessee, on June 30, 2022. As part of a national effort to bring awareness to a series of attacks and...
Memphis mobile barbershop provides safe space for Black men
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two barbers are changing the way Memphis gets haircuts while also providing a safe space. 901 Barber Concierge was created during the pandemic and brings the barbershop to you. For barber Terrence Summers, it’s about the conversations that happen when clients sit in his chair. “Clients have turned into family. You get […]
One dead in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday. MPD responded to a call on the 100 block of Simpson Ave. and found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time and MPD is now investigation. If you know anything […]
Pastor talks accountability after 5 officers fired
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, five Memphis Police officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols were fired. The 29-year-old man died in a hospital three days after his encounter with police. All of the officers who were fired are Black. One Memphis pastor, Earle Fisher, who is a Senior Pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church, said he is not surprised. “This is […]
Two-day free dental clinic begins in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Mission of Mercy (MidMOM) is giving people in Memphis and the Mid-South a reason to smile. MidMOM is holding a free, two-day dental clinic for under-insured people living in Memphis and the Mid-South. The annual free dental event has been going on since 2016...
Six new restaurants in the Memphis area
Chef Jimmy Gentry is back with another restaurant. The Lobbyist opens Jan. 20 in The Chisca on Main Street in Downtown Memphis. In 2019, Gentry closed his Collierville restaurant, P.O. Press. Now, he’s ready to get back in the kitchen and create signature dishes using seasonal produce and local meats. Tap beer, select wine and […]
