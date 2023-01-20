ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walls, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dead at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Charles A. Champion, known as a Memphis pioneer in pharmacy has died at the age of 92, according to his family. Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960′s. He founded “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store”...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 3200 block of Austin Peay Highway and found a man dead on the scene. Police said they do not have a suspect at this time and are investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis mobile barbershop provides safe space for Black men

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two barbers are changing the way Memphis gets haircuts while also providing a safe space. 901 Barber Concierge was created during the pandemic and brings the barbershop to you. For barber Terrence Summers, it’s about the conversations that happen when clients sit in his chair. “Clients have turned into family. You get […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Midtown 311 complaints went nowhere until Problem Solvers get involved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In February 2022, ice covered the Mid-South from a massive ice storm. Many trees fell from the weight of the ice. One of them fell across Cooper Street, a main thoroughfare in Midtown close to Overton Square. Eventually, the ice melted and the tree got cleared, but after that, neighbors were left […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Thursday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WATE

Instacart bans shoppers after woman checks Kroger receipt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, warned people, “If you do Kroger delivery (through Instacart), check your receipts! I had a delivery a couple of weeks ago, and the shopper added […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Six new restaurants in the Memphis area

Chef Jimmy Gentry is back with another restaurant. The Lobbyist opens Jan. 20 in The Chisca on Main Street in Downtown Memphis. In 2019, Gentry closed his Collierville restaurant, P.O. Press. Now, he’s ready to get back in the kitchen and create signature dishes using seasonal produce and local meats. Tap beer, select wine and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman hit by truck, one detained in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is injured after she was hit by a truck in Southeast Memphis Thursday. Police say officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Winchester Road and Riverdale Road before 7 p.m. The pedestrian was struck by a silver Ford F-150. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two-day free dental clinic begins in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Mission of Mercy (MidMOM) is giving people in Memphis and the Mid-South a reason to smile. MidMOM is holding a free, two-day dental clinic for under-insured people living in Memphis and the Mid-South. The annual free dental event has been going on since 2016...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured following a shooting in North Memphis on Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on the 100 block of Firestone. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle. MPD is now investigating, and they said the suspects fled the scene in a gold […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Hamilton High students look to protest dirty restrooms, cellphone policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hamilton High School students are planning a protest. They’re complaining of a cellphone ban, bad lunches and dirty restrooms. “It disgusts me. It’s like nasty,” said Hamilton High senior, Omarion Smith. “Yesterday I had to leave the school just to go home and use the bathroom because it was too bad. I couldn’t even do it. They got some bags over all the toilets.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pastor talks accountability after 5 officers fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, five Memphis Police officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols were fired. The 29-year-old man died in a hospital three days after his encounter with police. All of the officers who were fired are Black. One Memphis pastor, Earle Fisher, who is a Senior Pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church, said he is not surprised. “This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

HUD begins resident notification at Peppertree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with the Department of Housing and Urban Development confirmed the agency would start sending notification letters to families at the Peppertree Apartments on Friday, January 20th about their relocation. The notification letters are an initial step as leaders say the process could take months. Peppertree tenants to be moved amid ‘dire’ […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy