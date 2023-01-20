22. Olive Branch, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Systemic racism at core of police brutality in US, innocent lives lost every dayEdy ZooMemphis, TN
As a result of Tyre Nichols's death, five police officers in Memphis have been disciplined or terminated.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Visiting The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis TNEast Coast TravelerMemphis, TN
Related
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
WALA-TV FOX10
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee say they are investigating an attack on a woman at a grocery store. According to the Memphis Police Department, a woman was walking with security to her car at a Kroger grocery store, located about 20 minutes outside of downtown, when she was attacked Thursday night.
Memphis shoppers search for egg substitutes as prices rise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With eggs doubling in price over the past year, Memphis families are searching for cheaper protein sources. “Oh, we’re about to start buying chickens,” said Meunka Dukes. “On a serious note, about three or four chickens,” said her wife, Breonna Brown. “So if you...
actionnews5.com
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
One killed during robbery in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in custody after a robbery on Sunday night. According to reports, the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at the Z Market on South Perkins Road. Police say two men were walking to their car when two men approached them. One of the suspects hit […]
actionnews5.com
Beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dead at 92
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Charles A. Champion, known as a Memphis pioneer in pharmacy has died at the age of 92, according to his family. Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960′s. He founded “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store”...
Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Thursday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
Memphis man sentenced for firearms robbery, attempted ATM burglary in Mississippi
OXFORD, Miss. — A Memphis man was sentenced Friday to 15 years behind bars for his role in stealing more 20 weapons from a federal firearms store in Mississippi, authorities said. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Mississippi, Lederrius Brown, 27, pleaded guilty to...
Man wanted for robbing victim outside Frayser corner store, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a robbery outside a corner store. On Jan. 21 at approximately 2:20 p.m., a man drove to CD Food’s corner store, on Burham Avenue. While getting out of a silver Kia Soul, an unknown...
Remembering Dr. Champion: Community reflects on passing of legendary herbalist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City says goodbye to legendary, longtime pharmacist and herbalist Dr. Charles Champion. Dr. Charles Champion, for Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store, died at the age of 92. “The family got my deepest condolences. I hate it,” said Champion’s God son Joseph Gandy. “I...
Instacart bans shoppers after woman checks Kroger receipt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, warned people, “If you do Kroger delivery (through Instacart), check your receipts! I had a delivery a couple of weeks ago, and the shopper added […]
One injured in North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured following a shooting in North Memphis on Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on the 100 block of Firestone. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle. MPD is now investigating, and they said the suspects fled the scene in a gold […]
actionnews5.com
MPD looking for suspect who could be involved in business robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a suspect that maybe involved in a store robbery. On Jan. 20, police arrived at a Family Dollar that had been robbed. Officers were advised that around 2:00 p.m. a suspect entered the store and showed a gun to the...
One dead in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 3200 block of Austin Peay Highway and found a man dead on the scene. Police said they do not have a suspect at this time and are investigating.
actionnews5.com
4 people injured in shooting at Gold Strike Casino
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Four people were injured in a shooting at Gold Strike Casino on Sunday morning, according to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. A woman called 911 just after 3 a.m. after she and three others, whom she was with, had been shot while walking in the parking lot towards Gold Strike Casino.
actionnews5.com
Man sentenced 20 years for 2018 robbery, murder of man last seen leaving East Memphis gym
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused in the murder of Memphian Shaun Hamblen has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death. The Shelby County DA’s Office says Alfonzo Amos pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Police say 23-year-old Shaun Hamblen...
MPD looking for man who robbed 5 Memphis drive-thru locations in 2 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Wednesday they are looking for a man responsible for a string of robberies on drive-thru locations in Memphis Monday night. MPD said on Monday, between 7:56 pm and 9:07 pm, officers responded to business robberies at 2994 Poplar Avenue (McDonald’s), 2702 Perkins Road (Taco Bell), 2663 Mount Moriah Road (Krystals), 1755 Getwell Road (McDonald’s), and 3068 South Perkins Road (McDonald’s).
One dead in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday. MPD responded to a call on the 100 block of Simpson Ave. and found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time and MPD is now investigation. If you know anything […]
Six new restaurants in the Memphis area
Chef Jimmy Gentry is back with another restaurant. The Lobbyist opens Jan. 20 in The Chisca on Main Street in Downtown Memphis. In 2019, Gentry closed his Collierville restaurant, P.O. Press. Now, he’s ready to get back in the kitchen and create signature dishes using seasonal produce and local meats. Tap beer, select wine and […]
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0