14. Adams, TN

WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers.
WKRN
Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos
Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church.
WKRN
Couple loses everything in house fire
An Antioch couple's items were destroyed in a house fire.
WKRN
Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied
FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful.
Illegal dumping plagues areas of Middle Tennessee, TWRA investigates
TWRA said its officers are working to combat the problem of trash routinely landing on public roads and parks like Percy Priest Lake.
clarksvillenow.com
Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
WSMV
Police: Paris Tenn. man wanted in Clarksville for robbery arrested
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department arrested a man wanted for allegedly robbing the B&L Market on Friday. Patrick Bentley, 22, of Paris, was wanted in connection to the robbery at the B&L Market at 1361 College Street. Bentley was arrested on Saturday evening and was booked in...
rewind943.com
Pet peeves of driving in Clarksville
It doesn’t matter if you are taking a road trip across the country, driving across town or driving down the street, we all have one pet peeve while driving! What’s yours?. People are talking about their biggest driving pet peeves, and several have mentioned those people who think they’re being “nice,” but it’s actually dangerous.
WSMV
I-24 reopens in Murfreesboro after man shoots himself, walks around with gun
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man shot who shot himself in the face after arguing with his girlfriend has been taken to a Nashville hospital, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night. The sheriff’s office said Deviset Patton, 41, of Nashville, was in the car with his girlfriend...
whopam.com
Arrest made in Clarksville robbery
An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery in Clarksville. The incident happened Friday at the B&L Market on College Street and Clarksville police on Saturday located and arrested 22-year old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee and charged him with robbery. Bentley is lodged in the Montgomery County...
13 arrested for meth, fentanyl operations in Dickson County
A multi-agency investigation by state and local law enforcement has netted in the 13 arrests for drug-related offenses.
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
QR Code Scams: Police share warning about dangerous fraud trend
Metro police are urging residents to be careful when using QR codes.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of homes in Clarksville, Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Heavy winds have caused downed trees and power outages affecting over 4,400 people in Clarksville and Montgomery County. At 1:50 p.m., CDE Lightband had 1,500 customers without power, mainly in the Crossland Avenue area in south Clarksville. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news...
1 killed, 4 injured in tank explosion at Kentucky facility
The explosion happened Wednesday while a truck was pumping waste chemicals from the Quick Turn Anodizing facility in Guthrie, Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith told news outlets.
fox17.com
Cheatham County elementary school closed Friday due to gas problem
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — East Cheatham Elementary School (ECES) will be closed on Friday, Jan. 20 due to the smell of gas at the school. The Cheatham County School District has been working with the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department to assess the smell. The school will be...
Tennessee Tribune
Biden Announces Upcoming Plans for Tennessee’s Economy
NASHVILLE, TN — President Joe Biden has released his economic plan for Tennessee, as well as a recap of accomplishments made by his administration since taking office in 2020. These accomplishments include a shrinking unemployment rate, 206,000 new jobs, and 179,004 new business filings in Tennessee since December 2020, with bigger plans for the state scheduled further this year.
radio7media.com
Three People Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Spring Hill
THREE PEOPLE WERE KILLED THIS MORNING IN A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN MAURY COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, THE ACCIDENT INVOLVED MULTIPLE VEHICLES AND THE INCIDENT OCCURRED SHORTLY AFTER 6 NEAR THE RIPPAVILLA PLANTATION IN SPRING HILL. THE ROADWAY WAS COMPLETELY CLOSED WHILE EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE ON SCENE INVESTIGATING.
fox17.com
Sheriff: Human bones found by Tennessee hunter had been there for a year
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Human remains found by a hunter in a wooded area of Williamson County had been there for at least a year, investigators said Friday. A hunter was tracking deer in the woods along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road in November when they stumbled upon a human skull. Investigators arrived and found more bones at the site.
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Jan. 18
Three people with outstanding warrants for rape were added to Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list this week. Two of them are accused of sexually abusing children.
