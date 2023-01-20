18. Somerville, TN

Related
Memphis shoppers search for egg substitutes as prices rise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With eggs doubling in price over the past year, Memphis families are searching for cheaper protein sources. “Oh, we’re about to start buying chickens,” said Meunka Dukes. “On a serious note, about three or four chickens,” said her wife, Breonna Brown. “So if you...
actionnews5.com
Beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dead at 92
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Charles A. Champion, known as a Memphis pioneer in pharmacy has died at the age of 92, according to his family. Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960′s. He founded “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store”...
Six new restaurants in the Memphis area
Chef Jimmy Gentry is back with another restaurant. The Lobbyist opens Jan. 20 in The Chisca on Main Street in Downtown Memphis. In 2019, Gentry closed his Collierville restaurant, P.O. Press. Now, he’s ready to get back in the kitchen and create signature dishes using seasonal produce and local meats. Tap beer, select wine and […]
Instacart bans shoppers after woman checks Kroger receipt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, warned people, “If you do Kroger delivery (through Instacart), check your receipts! I had a delivery a couple of weeks ago, and the shopper added […]
One injured in North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured following a shooting in North Memphis on Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on the 100 block of Firestone. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle. MPD is now investigating, and they said the suspects fled the scene in a gold […]
Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Thursday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
HUD begins resident notification at Peppertree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with the Department of Housing and Urban Development confirmed the agency would start sending notification letters to families at the Peppertree Apartments on Friday, January 20th about their relocation. The notification letters are an initial step as leaders say the process could take months. Peppertree tenants to be moved amid ‘dire’ […]
Memphis mobile barbershop provides safe space for Black men
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two barbers are changing the way Memphis gets haircuts while also providing a safe space. 901 Barber Concierge was created during the pandemic and brings the barbershop to you. For barber Terrence Summers, it’s about the conversations that happen when clients sit in his chair. “Clients have turned into family. You get […]
Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Reports say the baby is still alive and hospitalized. The city’s mayor, Scott Conger, issued a statement about the situation: […]
Man wanted for robbing victim outside Frayser corner store, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a robbery outside a corner store. On Jan. 21 at approximately 2:20 p.m., a man drove to CD Food’s corner store, on Burham Avenue. While getting out of a silver Kia Soul, an unknown...
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee say they are investigating an attack on a woman at a grocery store. According to the Memphis Police Department, a woman was walking with security to her car at a Kroger grocery store, located about 20 minutes outside of downtown, when she was attacked Thursday night.
Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
One dead in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday. MPD responded to a call on the 100 block of Simpson Ave. and found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time and MPD is now investigation. If you know anything […]
Two-day free dental clinic begins in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Mission of Mercy (MidMOM) is giving people in Memphis and the Mid-South a reason to smile. MidMOM is holding a free, two-day dental clinic for under-insured people living in Memphis and the Mid-South. The annual free dental event has been going on since 2016...
Man fires 40 shots at girlfriend, bullets go into home with kids
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was arrested after shooting at his girlfriend 40 times in Whitehaven; the bullets entered the home of a woman and her two kids. According to reports, on January 20, a female victim told officers that she was shot at by her boyfriend, Charles Davis, in the 3400 block of Briar […]
‘Disgusting’ Memphis city councilman says of Tyre Nichols body-cam video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols is readying themselves for a day of emotion as they’re expected to view police body-cam video of the “confrontations” with Memphis police that led to Nichols’ death. Authorities have promised to release video from Nichols’ arrest afterwards,...
Two suspects sought in Cash App phone scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two suspects they say sent money from a woman’s phone via Cash App without her consent. MPD said a woman was approached by two males who were selling candy Sunday on North Germantown Parkway near Wolfchase Galleria. The woman didn’t have any cash, but the police said […]
Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash
UPDATE 1/18, 2 p.m.: Harvest Church posted the following statement to Facebook: “As the latest report, Kennon has been extubated and is breathing on his own. Prayers right now are for pain management and for no infections to develop. We are grateful that reports on his spine and brain are clear, and we ask you […]
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0