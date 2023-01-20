ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilt Edge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dead at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Charles A. Champion, known as a Memphis pioneer in pharmacy has died at the age of 92, according to his family. Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960′s. He founded “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store”...
MEMPHIS, TN
westkentuckystar.com

2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
TIPTONVILLE, TN
gotigersgo.com

No. 13 Memphis Takes Down No. 12 NC State, Breaks Three Records

MURRAY, Ky. – The No. 13-ranked University of Memphis rifle team defeated No. 12 NC State on Saturday afternoon, 4714-4674, with the highest aggregate score in program history. The Tigers (3-6, 2-5 Great American Rifle Conference) picked up wins over the Wolfpack in smallbore, 2341-2319, and air rifle, 2373-2355.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Six new restaurants in the Memphis area

Chef Jimmy Gentry is back with another restaurant. The Lobbyist opens Jan. 20 in The Chisca on Main Street in Downtown Memphis. In 2019, Gentry closed his Collierville restaurant, P.O. Press. Now, he’s ready to get back in the kitchen and create signature dishes using seasonal produce and local meats. Tap beer, select wine and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis mobile barbershop provides safe space for Black men

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two barbers are changing the way Memphis gets haircuts while also providing a safe space. 901 Barber Concierge was created during the pandemic and brings the barbershop to you. For barber Terrence Summers, it’s about the conversations that happen when clients sit in his chair. “Clients have turned into family. You get […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WBBJ

Business relocates, another to open in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business is coming to the Hub City, while another is relocating!. According to Buchanan Realty Group, Sassy Grace & Southern Gent has moved next door to Buff City Soap. “With the new brands coming in, we needed more room! We are so excited! The...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Midtown 311 complaints went nowhere until Problem Solvers get involved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In February 2022, ice covered the Mid-South from a massive ice storm. Many trees fell from the weight of the ice. One of them fell across Cooper Street, a main thoroughfare in Midtown close to Overton Square. Eventually, the ice melted and the tree got cleared, but after that, neighbors were left […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Reports say the baby is still alive and hospitalized. The city’s mayor, Scott Conger, issued a statement about the situation: […]
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Thursday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man fires 40 shots at girlfriend, bullets go into home with kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was arrested after shooting at his girlfriend 40 times in Whitehaven; the bullets entered the home of a woman and her two kids. According to reports, on January 20, a female victim told officers that she was shot at by her boyfriend, Charles Davis, in the 3400 block of Briar […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Instacart bans shoppers after woman checks Kroger receipt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, warned people, “If you do Kroger delivery (through Instacart), check your receipts! I had a delivery a couple of weeks ago, and the shopper added […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday. MPD responded to a call on the 100 block of Simpson Ave. and found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time and MPD is now investigation. If you know anything […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy