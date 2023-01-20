ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Couple loses everything in house fire

An Antioch couple's items were destroyed in a house fire. An Antioch couple's items were destroyed in a house fire. A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration. Multiple juveniles arrested for robbery. The Metro Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
allamericanatlas.com

21 Charming Small Towns in Tennessee You Need to Visit (2023)

The culture in this fine southern state can feel synonymous with cities, with the rock-and-roll of Memphis, the blues of Beale Street, the rich country heritage of Nashville. But, if you step outside, the small towns in Tennessee are where you can really get a feel for the state. With...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Mt. Juliet event on church property causes traffic chaos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A large event in Mt. Juliet caused heavy traffic congestion on Friday. The event was planned to be held on Global Vision Bible Church’s property at 2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Road, a property that has caused extreme traffic congestion in the past, according to Police Chief James Harbrick.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
nomadlawyer.org

Exploring the 13 Best Lakes in Tennessee: A Guide to the Best Places for Swimming, Fishing, and Sightseeing

Best Lakes in Tennessee: With picturesque landscapes, scenic trails, bustling cities, and serene lakes, the landlocked state of Tennessee is blessed with abundant natural beauty. It offers a plethora of outdoor recreation options, especially on & around its various lakes. From fishing, kayaking, and picnicking to swimming and camping, the...
TENNESSEE STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
CLEVELAND, TN
wvlt.tv

Dreary day with on and off rain to snow for some Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is a dreary day as moderate to light showers continue on and off throughout the day. This rain will taper off tonight but transition into a wintry mix to some snow for the higher elevations. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for...
TENNESSEE STATE
Pride Publishing

A sure way to finance the new stadium

Nashville, the home city of the Tennessee Titans franchise, is progressing at an exponential rate. It is understandable that we would want to be able to compete with any other city when it comes to amenities attracting businesses and potential citizens. Thus, Nashville as well as the state of Tennessee, is looking at avenues to finance a $2.1 billon domed stadium consisting of 1.7 million square feet that will seat 60,000. This new domed stadium will put the Tennessee Titan franchise in a position to host a Super Bowl. But not all taxpayers are aboard when it comes to supporting a new open or retractable dome, citing understandable concerns.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy