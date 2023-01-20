ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, TN

#27. Covington, TN

- 1-year price change: +$27,099 (+20.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$65,580 (+70.7%)

- Typical home value: $158,393 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

Dayton, TN
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

