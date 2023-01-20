30. Horn Lake, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Systemic racism at core of police brutality in US, innocent lives lost every dayEdy ZooMemphis, TN
As a result of Tyre Nichols's death, five police officers in Memphis have been disciplined or terminated.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Visiting The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis TNEast Coast TravelerMemphis, TN
localmemphis.com
Homesdale Subdivision protests rezoning plans by Memphis Airways Investors LLC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, members of the Homesdale Subdivision came together to stand against the rezoning of their neighborhood by the Memphis Airways Investors LLC. The investors are trying to buy the land at the corner of Airways and Kilarney Street to build a commercial warehouse. Residents said...
actionnews5.com
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
One killed during robbery in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in custody after a robbery on Sunday night. According to reports, the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at the Z Market on South Perkins Road. Police say two men were walking to their car when two men approached them. One of the suspects hit […]
actionnews5.com
4 people injured in shooting at Gold Strike Casino
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Four people were injured in a shooting at Gold Strike Casino on Sunday morning, according to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. A woman called 911 just after 3 a.m. after she and three others, whom she was with, had been shot while walking in the parking lot towards Gold Strike Casino.
actionnews5.com
Beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dead at 92
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Charles A. Champion, known as a Memphis pioneer in pharmacy has died at the age of 92, according to his family. Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960′s. He founded “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store”...
Man fires 40 shots at girlfriend, bullets go into home with kids
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was arrested after shooting at his girlfriend 40 times in Whitehaven; the bullets entered the home of a woman and her two kids. According to reports, on January 20, a female victim told officers that she was shot at by her boyfriend, Charles Davis, in the 3400 block of Briar […]
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
Memphis man sentenced for firearms robbery, attempted ATM burglary in Mississippi
OXFORD, Miss. — A Memphis man was sentenced Friday to 15 years behind bars for his role in stealing more 20 weapons from a federal firearms store in Mississippi, authorities said. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Mississippi, Lederrius Brown, 27, pleaded guilty to...
One dead in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 3200 block of Austin Peay Highway and found a man dead on the scene. Police said they do not have a suspect at this time and are investigating.
One injured in North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured following a shooting in North Memphis on Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on the 100 block of Firestone. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle. MPD is now investigating, and they said the suspects fled the scene in a gold […]
Kait 8
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee say they are investigating an attack on a woman at a grocery store. According to the Memphis Police Department, a woman was walking with security to her car at a Kroger grocery store, located about 20 minutes outside of downtown, when she was attacked Thursday night.
Tyre Nichols family set to view footage of arrest Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorney are set to meet with city of Memphis officials Monday afternoon. At the meeting, they could view footage of Nichol’s arrest. For several days, many have been asking what happened to Tyre Nichols. “You know what they say, what’s done in the dark always […]
Man wanted for robbing victim outside Frayser corner store, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a robbery outside a corner store. On Jan. 21 at approximately 2:20 p.m., a man drove to CD Food’s corner store, on Burham Avenue. While getting out of a silver Kia Soul, an unknown...
‘Disgusting’ Memphis city councilman says of Tyre Nichols body-cam video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols is readying themselves for a day of emotion as they’re expected to view police body-cam video of the “confrontations” with Memphis police that led to Nichols’ death. Authorities have promised to release video from Nichols’ arrest afterwards,...
thelocalvoice.net
Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi
Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Thursday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
Tennessee Tribune
FBI Memphis Field Office Offering $25,000 Reward for Information in the Hope Clinic for Women Arson Investigation
The FBI Memphis Field Office is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual(s) responsible for the arson of the Hope Clinic for Women at 1810 Hayes Street, Nashville, Tennessee, on June 30, 2022. As part of a national effort to bring awareness to a series of attacks and...
Woman hit by truck, one detained in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is injured after she was hit by a truck in Southeast Memphis Thursday. Police say officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Winchester Road and Riverdale Road before 7 p.m. The pedestrian was struck by a silver Ford F-150. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. […]
One dead in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday. MPD responded to a call on the 100 block of Simpson Ave. and found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time and MPD is now investigation. If you know anything […]
Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
