Ridgetop, TN

#9. Ridgetop, TN

By Stacker
 3 days ago

- 1-year price change: +$81,539 (+24.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$185,687 (+82.6%)

- Typical home value: $410,433 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

