20. Nesbit, MS

Many of you have heard or seen me discussing unclaimed money since taking office as Mississippi’s Treasurer. Our team has made finding and returning our citizens’ money a top priority. For example, Treasury partnered with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) to distribute unclaimed money belonging to individuals with past due child support to Mississippi families who are owed those funds. As a result, last year a total of $1.7 million was sent to more than ten thousand Mississippi families. We are proud of that success and looking forward to repeating that process annually. Additionally, we have made filing claims easier than ever before. Many claims can now be processed online, without the need to find a notary or rely on the post office.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO