College Grove, TN

#3. College Grove, TN

By Stacker
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

- 1-year price change: +$135,379 (+15.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$454,196 (+81.5%)

- Typical home value: $1,011,291 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

mainstreetmaury.com

For Spring Hill, McDonald's Shootout at Columbia Central ends long week

If Spring Hill is to reverse an overwhelming trend in the 24th annual McDonald’s Shootout, the Raiders and Lady Raiders will have to overcome a couple of apparent challenges. In addition to facing Columbia Central at the Hardy Loyd Gymnasium in the Saturday doubleheader, Spring Hill will be playing...
SPRING HILL, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich

Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WHNT-TV

Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee. It all started on Wednesday, Jan. 18 when deputies found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore dead at a home in Madison County, Alabama, with no sign of her husband or her two sons.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Car burglaries on the rise in Brentwood

People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Maury County convenience center closed after fire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County fire fighters responded to a trash compactor fire at the Neeley Hollow convenience center. Officials were able to tow away the container away from the compactor. The Maury County Fire Department said luckily the fire was confined to the front area of the container.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Nursing home fire in Tullahoma

People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied

FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Man injured in KY explosion released...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Scammer pretending to be Greenbrier widow for money, police say

Stephanie Spaunhorst didn't think it could get any worse when her husband, Chris Spaunhorst, was shot and killed on I-24 on his way home to Greenbrier on Christmas Day, but now it has thanks to an alleged scammer pretending to be her for money. Scammer pretending to be Greenbrier widow...
GREENBRIER, TN
fox17.com

Police: Three killed in Spring Hill car crash identified

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people died Friday morning in a Spring Hill wreck, police have confirmed. The victims have been identified as Linda Joyce Horton of Spring Hill, David Horton of Spring Hill and Crystal McPherson of Columbia. McPherson is originally from Arizona. It happened 6:15 a.m....
SPRING HILL, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
