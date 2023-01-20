15. Williamsport, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
This Restaurant in Tennessee is the First of its Kind and You’ll Want to VisitTravel MavenColumbia, TN
Related
WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices in Rutherford County are No Longer Some of the Lowest in the State
(Rutherford County, TN) Gas prices in the Volunteer State are the 7th lowest in the nation right now. However, average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 18.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 42.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WSMV
Maury County convenience center closed after fire
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County fire fighters responded to a trash compactor fire at the Neeley Hollow convenience center. Officials were able to tow away the container away from the compactor. The Maury County Fire Department said luckily the fire was confined to the front area of the container.
wgnsradio.com
Another Multi-Vehicle Sunday PM Crash On I-24
(SMYRNA,TN) There was a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 at 5:45PM Sunday evening (1/22/2023), near the Sam Ridley exit in Smyrna. If you are near the 65 mile marker, motorists are urged to get off the interstate and take an alternate route. Two of the four eastbound lanes (toward Murfreesboro from...
WSMV
Belle Meade Plaza meeting leaves West Nashvillians with questions, ‘outraged’ at city leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of West Nashville residents attended a meeting at the Montgomery Bell Academy Dining Hall demanding information about the Belle Meade Plaza development project. More than 300 people rushed to the meeting and some told WSMV4 how they were hoping to get answers, but instead, the...
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
WKRN
Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service Sunday
Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial …. Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. This Week with Bob Mueller: January 22, 2023. Lawmakers once again are debating legislation...
whopam.com
Arrest made in Clarksville robbery
An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery in Clarksville. The incident happened Friday at the B&L Market on College Street and Clarksville police on Saturday located and arrested 22-year old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee and charged him with robbery. Bentley is lodged in the Montgomery County...
Rise in street racing ruffles residents near Old Hickory Boulevard
Street racing has been an issue across Davidson County. Now, residents in Brentwood say dangerous drivers have threatened the roads.
clarksvillenow.com
Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
WKRN
Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied
FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Man injured in KY explosion released...
Franklin mansion owners explain why they used photos of the home on fire for Zillow listing
The owner of the 25-year-old mansion has listed it for sale "as is," according to the Zillow post, despite it being a total loss from a fire that broke out in September of 2022.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
Illegal dumping plagues areas of Middle Tennessee, TWRA investigates
TWRA said its officers are working to combat the problem of trash routinely landing on public roads and parks like Percy Priest Lake.
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid
LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall. Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.
One of the Boat Docks at Tims Ford has been Closed
Tims Ford State Park officials have closed a boat dock inside the park. The Lakeview boat dock has been closed until further notice. Other ramps remain open at Devil’s Step, Rock Creek, Turkey Creek, Lost Creek, and TVA Dam. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters...
bcsnn.com
Canaan Anderson Beats the Tennessee School Record for the Indoor Mile with 4:00.13
Competing less than 40 miles from his hometown of Murfreesboro, redshirt sophomore Canaan Anderson took down the Tennessee school record in the indoor mile with a time of 4:00.13 on Saturday at the Vanderbilt Invitational. His mark dethroned John Wright's 4:02.4 program standard that had stood since 1977. Anderson's four-minute...
Georgia man travels through Tennessee to research impacts of anti-camping law on the homeless
A new state law went into effect last summer, criminalizing camping on public property. Now, one man is working on a project to highlight how the law is impacting Tennessee's homeless population.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
