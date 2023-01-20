Read full article on original website
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
City of Lewiston continues investigating reservoir failure that caused property damage
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston continues investigating what caused the reservoir failure that lead to property damage in some areas of town on Wednesday. The city launched a Boil Water Alert Order on Wednesday for some areas of Lewiston that is expected to remain in effect through the weekend.
City of Lewiston Considers Change to Animal Cruelty Law
LEWISTON - At the January 23rd Lewiston City Council Meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury will complete the first reading of a proposed change to the City’s animal cruelty law. The current City of Lewiston Code 8-9 prohibits animal cruelty including not caring for, not feeding/watering, not providing shelter...
KREM
Lewiston residents react to reservoir failure and property damage
LEWISTON, Idaho — After the Lewiston reservoir failed, Lewiston residents are dealing with more than a water boil and extensive damage to their homes. At around 4:30 Wednesday morning, one resident said she heard loud noises. "I woke up to what sounded like a thunderstorm, just a big torrential...
uiargonaut.com
Power goes out on-campus and in town
Power went out on the University of Idaho campus and in parts of Moscow Friday afternoon for approximately 25 minutes. According to a City of Moscow employee, the outage was caused by a car colliding with a power pole just off campus. In a statement from Avista Utilities, the power...
q13fox.com
University of Idaho murders: 10 key mysteries that need to be solved
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger’s arrest has raised lots of questions about the Idaho quadruple murders. But this speculation focuses on two key points without any solid information: What’s the motive? And where’s the murder weapon? Yet there is one source of information we do have: the arrest warrant affidavit of Corporal Brett Payne.
Orchard Road in Pullman closed indefinitely following DUI hit and run crash
PULLMAN, Wash. — Orchard Drive in Pullman is closed indefinitely following a DUI hit-and-run crash in the area. The Pullman Police Department says the crash resulted in a downed power pole. Police say to use an alternative route. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
q13fox.com
Bryan Kohberger ate at Idaho restaurant where two victims worked: report
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger ate at a local Moscow restaurant where two students he's accused of stabbing to death worked as waitresses, according to a new report. A former employee at Mad Greek told People magazine that Kohberger, 28, visited the restaurant at least twice and...
Chip Trailer Catches Fire Along US95 South of Lapwai
LAPWAI - At around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a chip trailer on fire in the Sweetwater area along Highway 95. Wheatland Fire District units also responded. Fire units were able to bring the fire under control and were on...
Idaho State Journal
News outlets join to oppose gag order in Idaho stabbing case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Twenty-two regional and national news organizations have formed a coalition to ask a judge to narrow a gag order in the case against a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students. The coalition, which includes The Associated Press, contends that press access to...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake
The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years ago
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of the University of Idaho killings, called himself a "demon" in a troubling rap song that he allegedly posted online. The artist reflects toward the end of "Rise up instrumental- test," a song posted on SoundCloud 11 years ago under the username "Exarr," "You are not my equal / You are wicked but I'm devil."
q13fox.com
Bryan Kohberger case: Moscow prosecutor can sidestep stall tactic with grand jury indictment
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology student accused of ambushing four University of Idaho students with a knife in November, waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing, pushing back his arraignment by more than six months. But prosecutors can undercut the procedural maneuver by seeking a...
Clarkston Woman Charged with Possession of Meth, Introduction of Contraband Into Jail
LEWISTON - On Thursday, January 19, 2023 at approximately 10:44 p.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Main Street on a vehicle with expired registration. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers then made...
NW News Network
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
uiargonaut.com
Gay Rodeo event celebrates history of queer cowboys
Reclaiming the national narrative and telling a more inclusive history of the west; that’s what University of Idaho History Professor Rebecca Scofield set out to do when she first began researching the history of gay rodeo 10 years ago. Now, students have a chance to learn more about this rich history and hear from gay rodeo participant and scholar Nicholas Villanueva, on Friday Jan 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Moscow Contemporary.
nbcrightnow.com
No. 9 UCLA women hold on to beat Washington State 73-66
PULLMAN – UCLA gave Washington State multiple chances to earn an upset win on Sunday, turning the ball over twice with a three-point lead inside the final two minutes. The Cougars returned the favor, with a pair of their own turnovers, leading to desperation fouls during a 73-66 loss to the No. 9 Bruins at Beasley Coliseum.
