ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Country News

Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge

CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

City of Lewiston Considers Change to Animal Cruelty Law

LEWISTON - At the January 23rd Lewiston City Council Meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury will complete the first reading of a proposed change to the City’s animal cruelty law. The current City of Lewiston Code 8-9 prohibits animal cruelty including not caring for, not feeding/watering, not providing shelter...
LEWISTON, ID
KREM

Lewiston residents react to reservoir failure and property damage

LEWISTON, Idaho — After the Lewiston reservoir failed, Lewiston residents are dealing with more than a water boil and extensive damage to their homes. At around 4:30 Wednesday morning, one resident said she heard loud noises. "I woke up to what sounded like a thunderstorm, just a big torrential...
LEWISTON, ID
uiargonaut.com

Power goes out on-campus and in town

Power went out on the University of Idaho campus and in parts of Moscow Friday afternoon for approximately 25 minutes. According to a City of Moscow employee, the outage was caused by a car colliding with a power pole just off campus. In a statement from Avista Utilities, the power...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

University of Idaho murders: 10 key mysteries that need to be solved

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger’s arrest has raised lots of questions about the Idaho quadruple murders. But this speculation focuses on two key points without any solid information: What’s the motive? And where’s the murder weapon? Yet there is one source of information we do have: the arrest warrant affidavit of Corporal Brett Payne.
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Bryan Kohberger ate at Idaho restaurant where two victims worked: report

MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger ate at a local Moscow restaurant where two students he's accused of stabbing to death worked as waitresses, according to a new report. A former employee at Mad Greek told People magazine that Kohberger, 28, visited the restaurant at least twice and...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Chip Trailer Catches Fire Along US95 South of Lapwai

LAPWAI - At around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a chip trailer on fire in the Sweetwater area along Highway 95. Wheatland Fire District units also responded. Fire units were able to bring the fire under control and were on...
LAPWAI, ID
Idaho State Journal

News outlets join to oppose gag order in Idaho stabbing case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Twenty-two regional and national news organizations have formed a coalition to ask a judge to narrow a gag order in the case against a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students. The coalition, which includes The Associated Press, contends that press access to...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake

The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
uiargonaut.com

Gay Rodeo event celebrates history of queer cowboys

Reclaiming the national narrative and telling a more inclusive history of the west; that’s what University of Idaho History Professor Rebecca Scofield set out to do when she first began researching the history of gay rodeo 10 years ago. Now, students have a chance to learn more about this rich history and hear from gay rodeo participant and scholar Nicholas Villanueva, on Friday Jan 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Moscow Contemporary.
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

No. 9 UCLA women hold on to beat Washington State 73-66

PULLMAN – UCLA gave Washington State multiple chances to earn an upset win on Sunday, turning the ball over twice with a three-point lead inside the final two minutes. The Cougars returned the favor, with a pair of their own turnovers, leading to desperation fouls during a 73-66 loss to the No. 9 Bruins at Beasley Coliseum.
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy