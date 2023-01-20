24. Gallatin, TN

Acacia Crawford, 13, was reported as a missing/runaway on January 18. She left her residence on her own and could possibly be in the N. Lakeshore Drive area of Murfreesboro. Crawford has been entered as missing in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. If anyone sees Acacia Crawford or know where she can be located, please contact Detective Emily Speed at 629-201-5664.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO