Kingston Springs, TN

#28. Kingston Springs, TN

By Stacker
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

- 1-year price change: +$61,131 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$189,836 (+72.4%)

- Typical home value: $452,160 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices in Rutherford County are No Longer Some of the Lowest in the State

(Rutherford County, TN) Gas prices in the Volunteer State are the 7th lowest in the nation right now. However, average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 18.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 42.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service Sunday

Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial …. Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. This Week with Bob Mueller: January 22, 2023. Lawmakers once again are debating legislation...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year Festival

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. 9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year …. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid

LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall. Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.
LINDEN, TN
WKRN

Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael Cummins

A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man accused of murdering eight people in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings, could face the death penalty. Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael …. A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Trial of men accused of killing Nashville nurse begins Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The jury selection in the murder trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse is set to begin on Monday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Saint Thomas Ascension West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman was shot...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Biden Announces Upcoming Plans for Tennessee’s Economy

NASHVILLE, TN — President Joe Biden has released his economic plan for Tennessee, as well as a recap of accomplishments made by his administration since taking office in 2020. These accomplishments include a shrinking unemployment rate, 206,000 new jobs, and 179,004 new business filings in Tennessee since December 2020, with bigger plans for the state scheduled further this year.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Herald News

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

