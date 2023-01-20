28. Kingston Springs, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices in Rutherford County are No Longer Some of the Lowest in the State
(Rutherford County, TN) Gas prices in the Volunteer State are the 7th lowest in the nation right now. However, average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 18.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 42.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WKRN
Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service Sunday
Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley.
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
WKRN
9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year Festival
Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands.
WSMV
I-24 reopens in Murfreesboro after man shoots himself, walks around with gun
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man shot who shot himself in the face after arguing with his girlfriend has been taken to a Nashville hospital, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night. The sheriff’s office said Deviset Patton, 41, of Nashville, was in the car with his girlfriend...
fox17.com
Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
WSMV
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid
LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall. Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.
East Nashville shooting leaves one person injured, police say
A person was sent to the hospital Saturday evening after being shot in East Nashville, according to authorities.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
fox17.com
Cheatham County elementary school closed Friday due to gas problem
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — East Cheatham Elementary School (ECES) will be closed on Friday, Jan. 20 due to the smell of gas at the school. The Cheatham County School District has been working with the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department to assess the smell. The school will be...
Residents on Elm Hill Pike call for safer road after fiery crash
Residents along Elm Hill Pike told News 2 in the last six months, there have been four major car crashes in their front yards.
Thieves steal a tow truck and use it to steal a $115,000 Cadillac from Brentwood
A $115,000 Cadillac has vanished off a car lot in Brentwood. According to police, the thieves loaded up the car at Andrews Cadillac Company in Brentwood on Tuesday morning at around 2:12 a.m.
WKRN
Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael Cummins
A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man accused of murdering eight people in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings, could face the death penalty.
WSMV
Trial of men accused of killing Nashville nurse begins Monday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The jury selection in the murder trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse is set to begin on Monday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Saint Thomas Ascension West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman was shot...
WSMV
‘It’s truly a miracle’: Family hopes for peace after young man shot in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is now recovering after being shot during what is believed to have been an attempted robbery. A family member of that young man reached out to WSMV4 to bring awareness to the incident. “I still can’t believe this happened,” Nicole Ribera-Ergueta said....
14-year-old victim dies days after North Nashville shooting
Cordarion Hall, along with 19-year-old Michael Adams, were the victims of the shooting at a baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive in Nashville.
Murder Fugitive James Marques Smith Arrested on 17th Avenue North
From Metro Police January 19, 2023: Murder fugitive James Marques Smith, 21, wanted for last May’s fatal shooting of Nicholas Spivey, 20, in the parking lot of Valley Ridge Apartments on Harding Pike is now in custody. Undercover TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detectives spotted Smith and...
13 arrested for meth, fentanyl operations in Dickson County
A multi-agency investigation by state and local law enforcement has netted in the 13 arrests for drug-related offenses.
Tennessee Tribune
Biden Announces Upcoming Plans for Tennessee’s Economy
NASHVILLE, TN — President Joe Biden has released his economic plan for Tennessee, as well as a recap of accomplishments made by his administration since taking office in 2020. These accomplishments include a shrinking unemployment rate, 206,000 new jobs, and 179,004 new business filings in Tennessee since December 2020, with bigger plans for the state scheduled further this year.
