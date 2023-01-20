ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

Xander Schauffele Rebounds From Back Injury With Strong Opening Round

By Gabrielle Herzig
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10yVn3_0kKqGHVG00

Schauffele’s posted an impressive first round at The American Express despite his lingering back injury.

Things were looking rather grim for Xander Schauffele earlier this month, but after a more-than-solid opening round at The American Express, the 29-year-old seems to have taken a positive turn.

Schauffele fired off a 7-under 65 at La Quinta Country Club, one of the three courses that hosts the annual pro-am format PGA Tour event. Sitting three strokes back of leader Davis Thompson, Schauffele stands tied for seventh after Round 1.

At the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Schauffele walked off of Kapalua’s Plantation Course with a back injury . He quickly jetted home for an MRI—unaware of the exact cause of his pain—and his plan for the next few events was briefly up in the air.

This week, however, the world No. 6 showed up to La Quinta, Calif. ready to play, despite admitting he was not feeling 100% quite yet.

“It’s a little sore,” Schauffele said. “Trying to be as patient as possible to take things as slow as possible in terms of getting too many reps in and I guess being stupid in that sense.”

It’s taking some serious willpower for Schauffele to give his back time to rest while he continues to get treatment. The Olympic gold medalist revealed that he’s notorious for extending his practice sessions for longer than necessary.

The habit might not bode well for a lingering back injury, but Schauffele is well aware of that, and seems to be exercising self-restraint.

“I’m that golfer who is sort of like, ‘just one more,’ and it’s like 50. You know what I mean? I’m that guy.”

He added, “I’m trying to take this one slow so I don’t hurt it again or do something of that nature.”

Considering Schauffele’s impressive performance on Thursday, it’s safe to say he hasn’t hit too many range balls just yet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 American Express

The easiest way for Jon Rahm, a man very much frustrated by how slow the Official World Golf Ranking reflects his recent play, to assure he jumps to No. 1 would be to win every tournament he starts. And if that sounds preposterous, well so does the fact that the 28-year-old Spaniard entered the week having recorded eight top-10 finishes in nine worldwide starts since last August, including three wins in his last five starts—and still only sits at just No. 4 in the ranking.
LA QUINTA, CA
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf League WITHDRAW offer for potential recruit

One thing undeniable about the LIV Golf League is the secrecy that surrounds it. One of the biggest things the controversial tour likes to keep under wraps - apart from their finances - is the players they are targeting. Then when they are good and ready they'll announce their new...
golfmagic.com

Tyrrell Hatton on Tommy Fleetwood: "His whole vibe is completely pathetic!"

England's Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood were the stars of the show in the latest amusing content from the DP World Tour. We've already seen Hatton take part in anger management therapy alongside Ian Poulter, Eddie Pepperrell, Henrik Stenson and Matt Wallace in what will go down as a video for the ages.
Golf.com

‘I feel ya captain’: Phil Mickelson takes to Twitter to show love for ‘crazy’ move

The television analysts? They were confused. But Luke Donald? Though his move was daring, he was clear. And Phil Mickelson? He loved every bit of it. “It was the right play. I feel ya captain,” the embattled six-time major champion wrote on Twitter, adding a thumbs-up emoji after the first sentence, and a sunglasses emoji after the second.
The Associated Press

Perez hits shot of lifetime for Abu Dhabi win and 3rd title

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The best shot of Victor Perez’s life has set up likely the biggest year of the Frenchman’s golfing career. Perez span a bunker shot back into the hole for birdie at No. 17 and celebrated wildly on the way to shooting 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday, earning him his third and easily biggest European tour title.
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after UCLA?

After Arizona’s 58-52 win over UCLA on Saturday, head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure to take time to compliment two specific players. “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what we’re as a program, me being in my second year and obviously expectations and standards are really high, which is great,” Lloyd said. “I always welcome that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy