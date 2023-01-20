ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs Outright RHP Mark Leiter Jr. to Triple-A Iowa

By Ron Luce
On Tap Sports Net
On Tap Sports Net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rABEs_0kKqFQEm00

After designating RHP Mark Leiter Jr. for assignment just before the Cubs Convention, the team assigned him to Triple-A after he cleared waivers.

Just hours before the Cubs Convention kicked off on Friday, January 13, the Chicago Cubs made their deal with first baseman Eric Hosmer official . However, the move led to RHP Mark Leiter Jr. being designated for assignment. Perhaps the most heartbreaking part of the whole thing was that Leiter Jr. was supposed to attend the convention, but was essentially sent home instead.

However, Leiter Jr. will remain within the Cubs organization. After freeing him up from the 40-man roster, Leiter Jr. cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa according to Meghan Montemurro.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Leiter Jr. was really good for the Cubs in 2022, starting four games for the Cubs in his 35 total appearances. Over those 35 games , Leiter Jr. racked up a 3.99 ERA, four holds, three saves, and 73 strikeouts over 67.2 innings of work. Although the Cubs have a lot of competent bullpen arms, it was likely a tough decision to designate Leiter Jr. for assignment over some of the other names.

Now, Leiter Jr. is yet another name the Cubs have stashed for depth, and he doesn't require a 40-man roster spot for the time being. However, if the injuries pile up, he'll have to be added to the 40-man roster once again and DFA'd to create room. Although that could present a hurdle in the future, one has to imagine the Cubs are thrilled to keep him within the organization for the time being.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers

It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition

The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
BRONX, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies

It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Vice

The Chicago Bears Are Winning the Long Game by Three Touchdowns

The Bears are not back—they’re actually eliminated from the playoffs and have the first pick in the draft. But Rob, Patrick, and the Sports! podcast have returned with the NFL playoffs in full swing to discuss the tragedy of Damar Hamlin, what we misunderstand about football’s relationship to violence, the joy of watching aging men fail to be elite athletes, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

The Bears have a difficult decision to make on one veteran

The Chicago Bears are likely to undergo quite the facelift during the 2023 offseason. General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus are expected to shake up the Bears’ current roster in an attempt to become more competitive in Justin Fields’ third season in the NFL. In...
CHICAGO, IL
On Tap Sports Net

On Tap Sports Net

Chicago, IL
515
Followers
861
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

All Chicago sports, all the time!

 https://ontapsportsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy