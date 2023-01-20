Cubs Outright RHP Mark Leiter Jr. to Triple-A Iowa

After designating RHP Mark Leiter Jr. for assignment just before the Cubs Convention, the team assigned him to Triple-A after he cleared waivers.

Just hours before the Cubs Convention kicked off on Friday, January 13, the Chicago Cubs made their deal with first baseman Eric Hosmer official . However, the move led to RHP Mark Leiter Jr. being designated for assignment. Perhaps the most heartbreaking part of the whole thing was that Leiter Jr. was supposed to attend the convention, but was essentially sent home instead.

However, Leiter Jr. will remain within the Cubs organization. After freeing him up from the 40-man roster, Leiter Jr. cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa according to Meghan Montemurro.

Leiter Jr. was really good for the Cubs in 2022, starting four games for the Cubs in his 35 total appearances. Over those 35 games , Leiter Jr. racked up a 3.99 ERA, four holds, three saves, and 73 strikeouts over 67.2 innings of work. Although the Cubs have a lot of competent bullpen arms, it was likely a tough decision to designate Leiter Jr. for assignment over some of the other names.

Now, Leiter Jr. is yet another name the Cubs have stashed for depth, and he doesn't require a 40-man roster spot for the time being. However, if the injuries pile up, he'll have to be added to the 40-man roster once again and DFA'd to create room. Although that could present a hurdle in the future, one has to imagine the Cubs are thrilled to keep him within the organization for the time being.