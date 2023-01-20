Georgia WR AD Mitchell Visiting Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have a big visitor on campus, in former Georgia wideout, Adonai 'AD' Mitchell

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver AD Mitchell , who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday , has made his way to Austin to visit Texas, Longhorns Country has confirmed.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining once he picks his transfer destination.

A four-star recruit coming out of Cane Ridge (Antioch, TN), Mitchell originally picked the Bulldogs over Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas, Baylor, Texas, and LSU offers, among others.

Texas will hope to make Mitchell their third high-profile transfer addition this offseason, alongside former Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon and Wake Forest cornerback, Gavin Holmes.

Mitchell played in all 15 games for the Bulldogs in 2021, starting 12, and catching a touchdown in both the playoff semi-final and championship games, helping to guide the Bulldogs to their first title since 1980.

And though he was sidelined by an ankle injury for the majority of the 2022 season, Mitchell returned in time for the 2022 playoffs, once again catching touchdowns in both games, while helping Georgia go back-to-back.

Mitchell ended his Bulldogs career with 38 catches for 560 yards (14.7 per catch) and seven scores.

