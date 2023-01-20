ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, AR

ktalnews.com

Abortion would be felony murder in Arkansas if proposed legislation passes

Significant changes will occur to Arkansas abortion law if proposed legislation passes. Abortion would be felony murder in Arkansas if proposed …. Significant changes will occur to Arkansas abortion law if proposed legislation passes. Watch: Delivery driver chucks packages out truck …. Video captured on a Ring doorbell shows an...
ARKANSAS STATE
In Touch Weekly

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Life In Prison: Visiting Hours, Daily Schedules, Meals, and More

Todd and Julie Chrisley have begun serving their respective prison sentences following their bank and tax fraud convictions. “They have both reported to their respective prisons as directed,” the couple’s representative, Alexa Garcia, told In Touch in a January 17, 2023, statement. Keep reading for details on where they are serving their time and how they’ll spend their days in prison.
PENSACOLA, FL
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Oklahoma

Finding lakes in the Midwest is not difficult. There are plenty to go around. And most people have a lake within close driving distance, which makes them ideal for a day excursion or a weekend getaway. Though, sometimes, you need a little extra room to enjoy your outdoor adventures without getting bombarded by people.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
TEXAS STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man sentenced to prison for possessing fraudulent unemployment benefit cards

A Pontotoc man was sentenced to more than four years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pleaded guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced this week by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
PONTOTOC, MS

