Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Driver of 18-wheeler accused of hitting, killing 3 Southern band members arrested
The driver of the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three Southern University Human Jukebox band members in December was arrested on three counts of negligent homicide. Driver of 18-wheeler accused of hitting, killing …. The driver of the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three Southern University Human Jukebox band members...
ktalnews.com
Dora Jean Edwards, mother of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, passes away
Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, has passed away. Dora Jean Edwards, mother of Louisiana Governor John …. Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, has passed away. Watch: Delivery driver chucks packages out truck …. Video captured on a Ring...
ktalnews.com
Abortion would be felony murder in Arkansas if proposed legislation passes
Significant changes will occur to Arkansas abortion law if proposed legislation passes. Abortion would be felony murder in Arkansas if proposed …. Significant changes will occur to Arkansas abortion law if proposed legislation passes. Watch: Delivery driver chucks packages out truck …. Video captured on a Ring doorbell shows an...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Squatters Move Into House After Tenants Die, Have Mail Directed There: Cops
Vivian Gasaway and Kendall Brewer were charged with second-degree burglary.
Missouri governor says execution of Amber McLaughlin to go forward Tuesday evening
The execution is the first this year in the United States. Missouri is one of four states with executions scheduled thus far in 2023, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to drop
"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Life In Prison: Visiting Hours, Daily Schedules, Meals, and More
Todd and Julie Chrisley have begun serving their respective prison sentences following their bank and tax fraud convictions. “They have both reported to their respective prisons as directed,” the couple’s representative, Alexa Garcia, told In Touch in a January 17, 2023, statement. Keep reading for details on where they are serving their time and how they’ll spend their days in prison.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
The first known transgender person is executed for a murder committed in 2003 in Missouri
( CNN ) - Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman who had been convicted of murder in 2003 and asked the governor for mercy but was turned down, was put to death in Missouri on Tuesday.
Alabama bank slammed for Robert E. Lee, MLK holiday sign: ‘Pull your money out’
Alabama and Mississippi are the only two states in the union to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee on the same day. Every year, notices reminding bank customers, teachers and post office visitors of the joint holiday on the third Monday in January draw confusion. This year,...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Oklahoma
Finding lakes in the Midwest is not difficult. There are plenty to go around. And most people have a lake within close driving distance, which makes them ideal for a day excursion or a weekend getaway. Though, sometimes, you need a little extra room to enjoy your outdoor adventures without getting bombarded by people.
Scott Eizember's Final Words Before Oklahoma Execution
Eizember was convicted of the 2003 killings of 76-year-old A.J. Cantrell and 70-year-old Patsy Cantrell.
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLK
MLK Day is. being celebrated across Texas today with events across the state, including what may have been a march in San Antonio that may have been the largest MLK march in the United States.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
Oklahoma Anti-Drag Bill Will Outlaw Women Displaying 'Feminine Persona'
Oklahoma Republican Kevin West is trying to introduce new legislation banning drag shows and drag queen story hours in front of kids.
How a serial killer used the highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
Mississippi man sentenced to prison for possessing fraudulent unemployment benefit cards
A Pontotoc man was sentenced to more than four years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pleaded guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced this week by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
Comments / 0