WAND TV
Attorney in wrongful death suit responds to EMS workers preliminary hearing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) Attorney Ben Crump and attorney Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales have released a statement following the release of evidence in the preliminary hearing Friday involving the LifeStar EMS workers whose actions led to the death of Earl Moore Jr. In a release, the attorney shared:. "During...
WAND TV
Deputies: Decatur man ambushed, killed outside West Peoria gas station
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Peoria County deputies are investigating after a Decatur man was shot in a gas station parking lot early Sunday. Deputies responded to the Casey's gas station in the 2100 block of W. Farmington Rd. just after 4 a.m. They found a man dead in the...
WAND TV
Man gets 14 years for attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Decatur woman. Manolito D. Conner pleaded guilty to stabbing a 37-year-old woman at the Oasis Day Center in Decatur on September 10, 2022. Officers responded to the Oasis Day Center...
WAND TV
EMS workers charged with murder plead not guilty on Friday
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two EMS workers recently charged with first-degree murder pleaded not guilty to the charges in court Friday morning. During Friday morning's preliminary hearing, the Sangamon County State's Attorney presented evidence to the court as to why his office charged LifeStar Ambulance Service workers, Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley, with first-degree murder.
WAND TV
Trial begins after two EMS workers charged with first-degree murder: What we know so far
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) — It's been an emotional week in Springfield. Especially since the family of Earl Moore Jr. spoke out for the first time on Thursday, begging for justice. "They tied him down like some kind of animal and killed him. The workers that killed Earl must be...
WAND TV
Assault weapon ban target of lawsuit in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, and other plaintiffs are expected to file a lawsuit Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court over the states new ban on military style assault rifles and high capacity magazines. “We’re going to round up the people in Macon County...
WAND TV
Suspect in custody after deputies say they damaged a cemetery
MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a suspect accused of damaging a cemetery is in custody. According to the department's Facebook page, on Friday the Shelby County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate damage done by a vehicle to Tolly Cemetery in Moweaqua. The department said...
WAND TV
Lincoln High School Girls Basketball still undefeated on the season
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - After their win this past weekend over Peoria, Lincoln High School girls basketball has improved to 24-0. The Railsplitters have run through every team on their schedule despite the fact that they do not have a single senior on their squad. Lincoln will look to improve...
WAND TV
Millikin men's and women's hoops teams sweep Augustana
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Millikin men's and women's teams both earned victories over Augustana College Saturday. The women's team stretched their winning streak to 12 games after their 81-63 win over the Vikings. With their 79-73 win, the men's team snapped a four-game losing streak.
