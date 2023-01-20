ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAND TV

Man gets 14 years for attempted murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Decatur woman. Manolito D. Conner pleaded guilty to stabbing a 37-year-old woman at the Oasis Day Center in Decatur on September 10, 2022. Officers responded to the Oasis Day Center...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

EMS workers charged with murder plead not guilty on Friday

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two EMS workers recently charged with first-degree murder pleaded not guilty to the charges in court Friday morning. During Friday morning's preliminary hearing, the Sangamon County State's Attorney presented evidence to the court as to why his office charged LifeStar Ambulance Service workers, Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley, with first-degree murder.
WAND TV

Assault weapon ban target of lawsuit in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, and other plaintiffs are expected to file a lawsuit Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court over the states new ban on military style assault rifles and high capacity magazines. “We’re going to round up the people in Macon County...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Suspect in custody after deputies say they damaged a cemetery

MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a suspect accused of damaging a cemetery is in custody. According to the department's Facebook page, on Friday the Shelby County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate damage done by a vehicle to Tolly Cemetery in Moweaqua. The department said...
MOWEAQUA, IL
WAND TV

Lincoln High School Girls Basketball still undefeated on the season

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - After their win this past weekend over Peoria, Lincoln High School girls basketball has improved to 24-0. The Railsplitters have run through every team on their schedule despite the fact that they do not have a single senior on their squad. Lincoln will look to improve...
LINCOLN, IL
WAND TV

Millikin men's and women's hoops teams sweep Augustana

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Millikin men's and women's teams both earned victories over Augustana College Saturday. The women's team stretched their winning streak to 12 games after their 81-63 win over the Vikings. With their 79-73 win, the men's team snapped a four-game losing streak.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy