Los Angeles, CA

NBA Executive Explains Why Kendrick Nunn Is The Los Angeles Lakers' Best Trade Piece

By Lee Tran
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

An executive believes Kendrick Nunn is the Lakers' most valuable trade asset.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is currently a few games out of the sixth seed, and it is clear that they could make the playoffs by the end of the season. Many fans have been pushing for the front office to make a trade and maximize LeBron James' last few superstar years.

Though the Lakers don't necessarily have a ton of assets that they can trade, but they do have some ability to make a meaningful trade. Kendrick Nunn is one of the players that could be moved in a deal, and an NBA executive who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy considers Nunn the team's "best trade piece" as of now.

“He could help someone,” one executive told Heavy Sports. “But they need to show he is healthy. He’s got a very manageable contract ($5.25 million, expiring this summer) and they’re dying for size on that team. They’re not going to trade LeBron (James) or Anthony Davis obviously, so the best package they can put out there is Nunn and (Patrick) Beverley and one of their picks (in 2027 or 2029). Honestly, he is their best trade piece right now.”

This explanation from the executive makes sense, as Kendrick Nunn is definitely a solid scoring guard when he's healthy. It'll be interesting to see if the Lakers move him. They were notably linked with a move for Cam Reddish in the past , and getting Reddish for Nunn straight up would work financially for the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers Are In The Running For Bojan Bogdanovic

The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the teams that have been linked with Bojan Bogdanovic in recent memory . They would be competing with a number of contending teams for the forward's services, including the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams registering interest in Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanović, league sources say. The Pistons have maintained that they prefer to keep Bogdanović moving forward, but as The Athletic’s James Edwards III reported, the franchise is open to conversations, and it’s believed an unprotected first-round pick can pry Bogdanović out of Detroit.

Bojan Bogdanovic could definitely help the Los Angeles Lakers, especially due to his off-ball game. Bogdanovic is currently putting up 21.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 2.8 APG for the Detroit Pistons.

It will be interesting to see what the Los Angeles Lakers do ahead of the trade deadline. They definitely have some ability to make a trade, and they're definitely a team to monitor.

FadeawayWorld.net

