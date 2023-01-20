Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!Iron PenNew York City, NY
Related
The Bride Wore Custom Vivienne Westwood to Her Lush Garden Wedding Overlooking the Tuscan Hills
Grace Soldatos and Devin Brown like to joke that they found love in the club. “Around six years ago, we were individually invited to a club in downtown Manhattan by a mutual friend,” Grace, who works in digital content, remembers of how she met her now-husband, a private equity investor. “We both have varying stories about [exactly what transpired] that evening, but we ended up dating shortly thereafter.”
EXCLUSIVE: Alaïa is Back With a SoHo Boutique
A sensation in the U.S. since the early 1980s, Alaïa is back with a New York City store that celebrates the American art and design scene. The sleek, gallery-like boutique at 149 Mercer Street in SoHo displays works by Robert Rauschenberg, Mike Kelley, Jonathan Horowitz and Donald Judd, whose foundation is a stone’s throw away.More from WWDInside Alison Lou's 10th Anniversary Party at Mr ChowInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York Party It opens Saturday amid an accelerated retail push for the Richemont-owned fashion brand, which is gunning to build direct-to-consumer channels to account for up to 70...
I found a 60-year drawing for just $10 while thrifting – it is expected to sell for $75,000
IN the 1960s, a New Yorker walked into his favorite thrift store and purchased a drawing worth way more than he realized. Originally priced at $12, the New Yorker, Michel Kleinbaum, ended up buying a drawing for $9.75 due to a sale the shop was having. Nearly six decades later,...
A French City Is Asking Madonna if It Can Borrow a Long-Lost 19th Century Painting From Her Collection
The French city of Amiens has called on the pop star Madonna to loan a painting that historians believe has been lost for years and may now reside in her collection. The request comes as the city bids to become elected the next European Capital of Culture in 2028. In a video recording, the city’s mayor, Brigitte Fouré, made a plea to Madonna, saying, “There is a special link between you and our city.” The painting in question, Diana and Endymion, has been attributed to Jérôme-Martin Langlois. Its last known public appearance was at a museum in Amiens before World War I. There’s no documentation of...
petapixel.com
Dora Maar: A Great Photographer Hidden Behind the Master of Painting
In the inevitable tide of recognition of so many women artists of the past 20th century who passed simply as muses, lovers, wives or companions, when their work was truly as strong, beautiful and original as that of their partner, Dora Maar, for many reasons, occupies a special place. Maar...
Black Panthers, punks and brutalist buildings: the micro-publisher exploring Britain’s lost past
Every week, Café Royal publishes books highlighting forgotten architecture or subcultures, celebrating the work of amateur and professional photographers. And they cost less than a London pint
Yes, That Really Was Doja Cat Covered in 30,000 Crystals at Schiaparelli
The Spring 2023 couture shows kicked off in Paris with a visual spectacle at Schiaparelli. Inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Inferno, the show saw supermodels Shalom Harlow, Irina Shayk, and Naomi Campbell glide down the catwalk in looks adorned with animal heads made from foam. As for the beauty, Daniel...
Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Fun Twist on Landlord Trickery
What is it? A big stone “O” and a complete lack of foresight. Where is it? Close your eyes and imagine being the kind of person who has £1,450 a month to spend on rent. This could be you, if you get just one additional job on top of your already existing job that paid you slightly more than your current actual salary. Where, in the entire city, would you spend that grand and a half? Open your eyes. You’re in North Acton.
Vogue
Jane Fonda On Collecting – And Selling – Extraordinary Works By Black Southern Artists
Among the many roles that Jane Fonda has inhabited over her six-decade career – Vogue cover girl, Oscar-winning actor, committed political activist, best-selling author, exercise queen – one of the decidedly lesser-known ones is that of art collector. Indeed Fonda is a long-time supporter and champion of Black...
How Designer Sandy Liang Rang in Lunar New Year
It was not business as usual last Friday night at the Congee Dim Sum House in downtown New York. The Cantonese-style restaurant—a destination for dumplings, peking duck, and of course, rice porridge—was transformed into a hip downtown bash, hosted by designer Sandy Liang in honor of Lunar New Year. The location was special, given the restaurant is owned by her father (who also opened the neighboring institution Congee Village back in the ’90s). “Me and my siblings have always joked that it would be such a good club space, because the ceilings are so high,” says Liang of the restaurant. “So, we turned it into that for one night.”
Well+Good
How a Food Tour of Israel Made My Heart Break from Nostalgia—And Mended It Again
This past fall, I was fortunate enough to be invited on a weeklong food and wine tour across Israel. (Food writing is a tough job, but someone’s gotta do it.) My mouth instantly started to water at the prospect of feasting on Mediterranean-meets-Middle Eastern fare. Think: hot-out-of-the-oven pitas, fresh-caught fish, and plant-based spreads and salads aplenty—naturally served alongside a glass of vino or a chilled bottle of Goldstar, the country’s most famous domestic beer. But more than that, I was thrilled to revisit the place I called home for most of my 20s: Tel Aviv, which would be our final destination.
BBC
Bat thought extinct in UK found in West Sussex rail tunnel
A bat which was thought to be extinct in the UK has been found hibernating in a disused railway tunnel. In 1992, the greater mouse-eared was declared extinct in the UK, but in 2002 a single male was found in a network of tunnels in West Sussex, where it has been known to hibernate for the last 20 years.
Welcome to Los Feliz: Jerry Lorenzo on His New Birkenstock Collab and a Fear Of God Milestone
There’s no point in dressing this up as an exclusive: so powerful is the Fear of God’s community’s interest in the brand that decks of its collaboration with Birkenstock have been circulating on social media since last year. Named the Los Feliz after Lorenzo’s home base in LA, the suede and wool felt slide—with that signature orthopedic Birkenstock footbed—is a handsome taupe or cement toned addition to the serenely neutral yet decidedly contemporary offer that FoG’s highly-motivated fanbase can’t get enough of. It is also, says Birkenstock, the first-ever collaborative design to be made in children’s sizes. The company’s CEO, Oliver Reichert, calls the line “an effortlessly versatile collection of elevated craftsmanship,” and adds: “The Los Feliz sandal is a sleek and tangible expression of both brands’ shared guiding principles of intentionality and inclusivity.” At the front of this month we checked in with Lorenzo as he prepared to share his campaign for the collaboration to find out how it happened and to hear a little more about his big, big plans for the year ahead.
NME
Headie One shares energetic new song ‘Martin’s Sofa’
Headie One has returned with his first new music of 2023 – watch the official video for new track ‘Martin’s Sofa’ below. The drill star ended 2022 by dropping collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’, which saw him teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
In Denmark, Harbor Bathing Is a Year-Round Activity—Here’s Why and Where to Try It
On a cloudy Saturday morning, the Islands Brygge Harbor Bath is brisk with swimmers peeling off layers of clothing, before soaring off a wooden pier and landing with a splash into the icy river. It’s January in Denmark, and temperatures are hovering around the mid-30s. The water isn’t much warmer, but no one is batting a (semi-frozen) eyelash—it’s all part of the fun.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
The Whimsical Bakelite Jewels In Bonhams Curated Curiosities Sale
The Roaring ’20s brought about many things—flappers, jazz bands, bathtub gin, and all-new jewelry category: Bakelite. A type of plastic that could be easily manipulated, mass-produced, and mimics real metals and stones, Bakelite was an accessible way for the spirited women of the time to add vibrancy—and some humor—to their wardrobes. Soon enough, it became the material of choice for prominent jewelry and fashion designers including Coco Chanel (who introduced her own line of Bakelite accessories in Paris in 1925) and Elsa Schiaparelli, among others.
Forget Dinner and a Show. This Luxe Experience Lets You Eat in an Art Gallery While Trying on Jewelry.
This new dining experience is serving up much more than chocolate soufflé. On Tuesday, Four Seasons New Orleans revealed plans for its Dinner with Impressionists offering that pairs acclaimed artworks with upscale cuisine. Local antiques store M.S. Rau, which sells everything from an Elizabeth Taylor-owned brooch to a $1.9 million chess set, partnered up with the luxe hotel to host you at its nearby gallery for a seven-course dinner prepared by executive sous chef Kelley Schmidt. Masterpieces by famous Impressionist painters such as Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Camille Pissaro will surround you as you indulge. And to pair with the...
French City’s Mayor Calls on Madonna to Loan Long-Lost Painting
The French city of Amiens has called on the pop star Madonna to loan a painting that historians believe has been lost for years and may now reside in her collection. The request comes as the city bids to become elected the next European Capital of Culture in 2028. In a video recording, the city’s mayor, Brigitte Fouré, made a plea to Madonna, saying, “There is a special link between you and our city.” The painting in question, Diana and Endymion, has been attributed to Jérôme-Martin Langlois. Its last known public appearance was at a museum in Amiens before World War...
The André Leon Talley Estate Auction Goes Beyond the Clothes
When longtime Vogue editor André Leon Talley died last year at 73, there was an acute sense of loss in the fashion community. His contributions would be missed, but perhaps even more so, his presence. The larger-than-life figure approached his existence as a splendid art project—even choosing to play tennis in abundant Louis Vuitton, as seen in The September Issue. Fashion insiders and casual observers alike recognized the tall, imposing man dressed in theatrical caftans perched at the top of the Met Gala stairs as an interviewer—often the only person the night’s A-list guests granted a chat to.
Inside Banh Chung Collective’s Vision of a Vietnamese Lunar New Year for All
In the winter of 1976, a group of recently arrived Vietnamese refugees gathered for their first Tết in their new land. There, they cooked bánh chưng: labor-intensive, Bible-sized blocks of sticky rice, pork, and beans that are traditionally made in their homeland’s northern regions in honor of the Lunar New Year. But they were unable to find one crucial element. Prior to cooking, the ingredients are swathed in banana leaves, which proved a little difficult to source in snowy Pennsylvania. So in a stroke of trompe l’oeil ingenuity, they brushed food coloring on plastic wrap to emulate their appearance.
Vogue Magazine
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0