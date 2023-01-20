UPDATE: Man who Allegedly Murdered His Children in Murfreesboro Reportedly Killed his Wife in Alabama Approximately 2-Months Ago

The Rutherford County Library System and the League of Women Voters of Murfreesboro / Rutherford County are partnering to host a community book discussion this Tuesday evening (January 24, 2023) at 7:00 PM via Zoom. Discussions will focus on three books that deal with mental health and education. The Murfreesboro chapter of the American Association of University Women is helping with the event. Amanda, who is with the Rutherford County Library System, explains more...

