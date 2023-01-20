UPDATE: Man who Allegedly Murdered His Children in Murfreesboro Reportedly Killed his Wife in Alabama Approximately 2-Months Ago

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
Related
wgnsradio.com
RCSO and MPD Trying To Locate Missing Teens
MISSING: Two missing teens are being sought by local authorities. The Rutherford County Sheriffs Office is attempting to locate Nyla Washington. Murfreesboro Police are searching for Acacia Crawford. Contact RCSO. 16-year old Nyla Washington (left photo) was reported as a runaway juvenile by her foster family Friday evening (1/20/2023). Nyla...
wgnsradio.com
New In-Car Police Cameras Linked to Body Cams Being Installed in Murfreesboro Patrol Vehicles
The Murfreesboro Police Department began the installation process of new in-car camera’s this past week, which will be linked to the new body-cams that police officers were issued late last year. But not all police vehicles will receive a new in-car camera this month…. The MPD has had in-car...
wgnsradio.com
Another Multi-Vehicle Sunday PM Crash On I-24
(SMYRNA,TN) There was a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 at 5:45PM Sunday evening (1/22/2023), near the Sam Ridley exit in Smyrna. If you are near the 65 mile marker, motorists are urged to get off the interstate and take an alternate route. Two of the four eastbound lanes (toward Murfreesboro from...
wgnsradio.com
High Dollar Purse Stolen from Local Business
A very expensive purse was stolen from the employee breakroom of a Medical Center Parkway business in Murfreesboro. The theft occurred at The Social Chair in the Fountains at Gateway on January 16, 2023. The unknown culprit stole a Prada brand purse that contained the victims ID, cash, debit and...
wgnsradio.com
Local Police Working to Obtain the Identity of a "Person of Interest" in Alleged Theft Case
(Murfreesboro, TN) Detectives in the Murfreesboro area need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. According the MPD, the theft in question occurred on December 31, 2022. The unknown woman, believed to have been captured on a security video camera, entered the Home Goods store next to...
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices in Rutherford County are No Longer Some of the Lowest in the State
(Rutherford County, TN) Gas prices in the Volunteer State are the 7th lowest in the nation right now. However, average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 18.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 42.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
wgnsradio.com
Guest from the Rutherford County Schools talk about becoming a teacher, being hired by the local schools and more!
Our guest today were from the Rutherford County Schools and included Dr. Andrea Anthony, Assistant Superintendent for the Human Resource Department, and Laura Caban and Amanda Smith, also in the County Schools Human Resource Department. Today, they discussed the current teacher and employee hiring needs, upcoming recruitment efforts, signing bonuses...
wgnsradio.com
Oakland wins hotly contested County swim meet
What's harder to come by than a discounted dozen eggs? Perhaps it was the 2023 Rutherford County high school swim meet team title. For the twelfth consecutive year, the Oakland Patriots have claimed the best swim team title in this highly competitive sports County. But make no mistake, getting the last of this dozen was anything but easy.
wgnsradio.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Entrepreneur to Board of Directors
(Rutherford County, TN) Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce that H. Laws McCullough III, co-owner of Murfreesboro-based healthcare software company Provident Solutions, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. Mr. McCullough is a 7th-generation resident of Rutherford County and a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. He is well known in the community as “Brother.”
wgnsradio.com
Local Community Book Discussion Focuses on 3-Books with the Topics of Mental Health and Education
The Rutherford County Library System and the League of Women Voters of Murfreesboro / Rutherford County are partnering to host a community book discussion this Tuesday evening (January 24, 2023) at 7:00 PM via Zoom. Discussions will focus on three books that deal with mental health and education. The Murfreesboro chapter of the American Association of University Women is helping with the event. Amanda, who is with the Rutherford County Library System, explains more...
wgnsradio.com
Central Magnet School Continues Success by Promoting Culture of Focus and Clear Expectations for Students and Teachers
(Rutherford County, TN) When it comes to success, Central Magnet School has a lot to offer students in academics and extracurricular opportunities. But according to principal Dr. John Ash, that’s not what makes the school unique. “What makes us unique is our teachers and students,” Ash said. “They are...
wgnsradio.com
MED Community Investment Trust Meets 4PM Tuesday
(MURFREESBORO) If a municipal body sells an extremely valuable piece of property, there are many options on investing a large amount of cash and help assure the funds will continue to grow and improve the community. Such is the case with the $302.4-million that Middle Tennessee Electric is paying the City of Murfreesboro for the electric department.
wgnsradio.com
Board of Trustees for the Murfreesboro Community Investment Trust to Meet Tuesday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Board of Trustees for the Murfreesboro Community Investment Trust will meet Tuesday at the Municipal Airport Business Center. This will be the first meeting conducted on the management of proceeds derived by the sale of the Murfreesboro Electric Department. Middle Tennessee Electric purchased Murfreesboro Electric...
Comments / 0