Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
U.S. energy chief says Biden would veto House Republican bill on Strategic Petroleum Reserve
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday that President Joe Biden would veto a bill by House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if it passes the U.S. Congress.
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Four members of the Oath Keepers have been convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in the second major trial involving far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power
Comments / 0