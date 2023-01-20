INTERNET MATTERS: Warren County, NJ Survey of Broadband Service

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Have you called your internet provider claiming to not have the speed you pay for? Most of us have. Welcome to Warren County, NJ.

You can help change the speed, access and affordability. Ding, ding, ding. But it won’t change for the better unless there’s participation. Social media certainly won’t fix the problem. Asking on a local social media group won’t get it done either.

Junk in, junk out.

Help your local county officials get rid of the junk data by providing good data to help all of us in Warren County get connected, affordably.

Just two steps to help improve broadband Warren County. Are you in?

1. Run the test.

2.Click Next for the survey – follow the steps to complete the survey.

The second step will ask basic questions relating to broadband capabilities in your home or business in your community. Your browser may display a scroll bar to allow you to access more questions. Several questions are required in this short survey - you will see a red asterisk [*] next to those questions.

If you work from home, take classes from home or stream TV services, you’ll want to include that information, as well as answer how much your internet package costs per month. Some areas of Warren County are still without internet access. At all. In 2023. You think your speed is slow, try having to travel to another town just to check email or get on the internet. Or try streaming Netflix from your mobile hotspot.

The survey will take less than 10 minutes and will benefit the entire county. If you are still reading, please stop – go take the survey.

