Lakers News: LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three
What happens if King James is still unhappy this summer?
Celtics’ Brad Stevens shook hands with Warriors players, coaches after Finals loss (report)
While the Celtics could hear the Warriors celebrating after Game 6 of the NBA Finals last season, Brad Stevens had a closer look to the festivities. Stevens, Boston’s president of basketball operations, reportedly shook hands with every Warriors players and coaches outside of their dressing room, according to Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, right after the Finals-clinching game.
Stephen Curry Not Impressed With Malcolm Brogdon After Celtics Win?
Stephen Curry saw zero reason to dish out any credit following Thursday night’s 121-118 Boston Celtics overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors. More specifically, the Warriors star didn’t feel the need to praise Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon, who didn’t partake in last season’s deep Celtics playoff...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics
The NBA's last two minute report revealed the refs hurt the Golden State Warriors against the Boston Celtics
This Heat-Wizards Trade Features Rui Hachimura
Sometimes, you’ve got to go for the Hail Mary. Sometimes, NBA teams need to take a wild swing. Nobody wants to go to their last resort. That’s why it’s the last resort – if you’ve run out of options, you may have one more wild swing to take.
NBC Sports
Kerr explains snapping at Poole; Steph defends exchange
Jordan Poole has experienced a lot during his four NBA seasons. Nonetheless, he still has quite a bit of learning to do, and that's something Warriors coach Steve Kerr continuously is trying to get through to his young guard. During the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday...
Reports: Wizards Trade Rui Hachimura to Lakers for Kendrick Nunn
Washington also reportedly will receive draft picks as part of the deal.
NBA Fans React To Rui Hachimura Trade To Lakers: "Very Rare Pelinka W"
The Los Angeles Lakers got a big player in Rui Hachimura and NBA fans are loving this move.
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and Milk Beasley. One player who would fit Cleveland's...
Miami Heat Reportedly Want To Trade This Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Miami Heat have tried to trade Duncan Robinson.
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team
The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star Player
Since the beginning of January, NBA star center Serge Ibaka has been away from his Milwaukee Bucks team for what has been labeled as "personal reasons," and now the saga has taken a whole new turn.
Shannon Sharpe breaks silence on ugly clash at NBA game which saw him kicked out of arena with live TV statement
NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has broken his silence after going his clash with Memphis Grizzlies players during their 122-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers went viral. It all kicked off after Sharpe, who was sitting on the sideline, told Brooks that he was "too small to guard LeBron [James]."
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'
Trades happen in every sports league, and most often times the players have nothing but good things to say about their previous team. However, it appears that is not always the case.
Danilo Galinari gives an update on his rehabilitation, travelling with the Boston Celtics
Injured Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari spoke with Gianluca Bortolomai of the Italian basketball blog Around The Game on the day of Boston’s recent win over the Toronto Raptors, and shared some thoughts on where he is in his rehabilitative process. On the latter, Gallo notes (translated from Italian)...
Yardbarker
Knicks Trade Proposal Brings Homecoming, Interior Depth
The New York Knicks are looking for a little magic at the trade deadline. What better place to turn, in which case, than Orlando?. A trade proposal from FanNation's "The Magic Insider" brings together Manhattan and Central Florida, proposing a swap that nets the Knicks Mo Bamba while Isaiah Hartenstein and Cam Reddish head south.
This Hornets-Warriors Trade Features PJ Washington
If you haven’t noticed, NBA players get paid – a lot. It’s something that people complain about. Frankly, we think those complaints are shortsighted. The players get paid in accordance with the revenue they generate. If you think their contracts are big, you should see what team owners make.
Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire
Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
