The PSVR 2 launch lineup includes Gran Turismo, Tetris, and more

Sony announced the PS VR 2 launch lineup of three dozen games, including Tetris Effect, Gran Turismo 7, and more. Shawn Benson, Sony’s head of third-party relations, announced the lineup in a new PlayStation Blog post, highlighting some of the other indies and big-name games that will be available within a month of the PS VR 2 release date on Feb. 22, 2023.

Among these are the indie hit Before Your Eyes, Rez Infinite, Cities VR, and After The Fall. Resident Evil Village VR is also included on the list, along with a range of calmer puzzle games. The Last Clockwinder is one of them, where you make a network of clones to help create a haven for planting and harvesting the galaxy’s last seeds.

There’s also Puzzling Places, where you create miniatures of iconic locations from around the world using the PS VR 2’s unique features, including haptic feedback and tracking.

If you’re after something a bit more active, NFL Pro Era and Creed: Rise to Glory might scratch the itch, or you can pick up an enhanced version of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2.

Guerrilla Games’ Horizon: Call of the Mountain is also still planned for a launch day release.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF