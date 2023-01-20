ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Examiner

France offers 'high-performance' tanks to Ukraine, in contrast with Biden and Germany

French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to send “wheeled tanks” to Ukraine, a milestone arms transfer that could set a precedent for other Western states. “We will receive more armored vehicles, in particular wheeled tanks of French production,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday. “This is what sends a clear signal to all our other partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-type tanks.”
The Associated Press

Minister: Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The German government will not object if Poland decides to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Germany’s top diplomat said Sunday, indicating movement on supplying weapons that Kyiv has described as essential to its ability to fend off an intensified Russian offensive. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told French TV channel LCI that Poland has not formally asked for Berlin’s approval to share some of its German-made Leopards but added “if we were asked, we would not stand in the way.” German officials “know how important these tanks are” and “this is why we are discussing this now with our partners,” Baerbock said in interview clips posted by LCI. Ukraine’s supporters pledged billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine during a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday. International defense leaders discussed Ukraine’s urgent request for the Leopard 2 tanks, and the failure to work out an agreement overshadowed the new commitments.
BBC

Russia orders Estonian ambassador to leave country

The Estonian ambassador in Russia has been ordered to leave the country by 7 February after the Kremlin accused the country of "Russophobia". In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said Estonia had "purposefully destroyed" relations with Moscow. Margus Laidre is the first ambassador Russia has expelled since invading Ukraine...
Vail Daily

Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The speaker of Russia’s parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armored vehicles, air defense systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested. “Supplies of offensive...
Reuters

Germany and France vow support for Ukraine, including military

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Germany and France on Sunday vowed to assist Ukraine for as long as needed and to support efforts to prosecute war criminals. Assistance for Ukraine during its war with Russia would be focused on specific areas including the military and the economy, the two nations said in a joint statement that followed a meeting of top government officials in Paris.
KAAL-TV

Poland to ask Germany for go-ahead to send tanks to Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland will ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday. Morawiecki didn’t specify when the request will be made. He said that Poland is building a coalition of nations ready to send Leopards. Even if...
Vail Daily

US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for first time

A MILITARY BASE IN SOUTHEASTERN POLAND — The top U.S. military officer, Army Gen. Mark Milley, traveled to a site near the Ukraine-Poland border on Tuesday and talked with his Ukrainian counterpart face to face for the first time — a meeting underscoring the growing ties between the two militaries and coming at a critical time as Russia’s war with Ukraine nears the one-year mark.
Bay News 9

Poland pushes for more tanks for Kyiv, will seek German OK

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland said Monday it would ask Berlin for permission to send German-built Leopard tanks to Ukraine as the government in Warsaw pushes its Western allies to move faster on supplying Kyiv with more military hardware to thwart Russia’s invasion. Germany has hesitated over sending...
Connecticut Public

Latest on Ukraine: Waiting for Germany's Leopard tanks (Jan. 23)

Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. Attention continues to be fixed on Germany as it weighs whether to send Ukraine its Leopard 2 battle tanks. The country has come under increasing criticism for so far declining calls to send its tanks. On Tuesday, the German defense minister is due for talks with NATO's secretary-general in Berlin.
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Zelensky expects ‘strong decisions’ on tanks as Kyiv’s allies meet in Germany

Pressure is building on Germany to approve sending Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.Western allies are meeting to discuss further military support for Kyiv amid fears of a renewed offensive by the Kremlin over the coming months.Defence ministers and military chiefs from around 50 nations are expected to participate in the talks convened by US defence secretary Lloyd Austin at Ramstein - the main US airbase in Europe - in Germany.It follows the announcement at the weekend that the UK is to become the first nation to respond to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for...
kalkinemedia.com

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: No decision on German tanks for Kyiv

Jan 21 (Reuters) - No decision was reached by Western allies on a rapid shipment of German Leopard-2 battle tanks to Ukraine to boost its firepower for a possible spring offensive against Russian forces. WEAPONRY. * Senior U.S. officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive...
CNBC

UK says it still wants Ukraine to get German-made tanks

Britain says it still wants an international deal to provide Ukraine with German-made tanks, but the transfer needs Germany's consent. Western allies pledged billions of dollars in weapons for Ukraine last week, although they failed to persuade Germany to lift a veto on providing Leopard battle tanks. Leopard tanks are...
Defense One

Today's D Brief: More US weapons to Ukraine; Berlin stays mum on tank decision; Russian forces advance; DCIA to Kyiv; And a bit more.

The United States is sending more air defense weapons to Ukraine, including eight Avenger systems and more National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems. That’s along with 59 more Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 90 Strykers, 53 more MRAPs, and 350 up-armored humvees. It’s all part of the latest $2.5 billion arms package from Washington, which was announced Thursday evening by the Pentagon.
Post Register

Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claimed Friday to have captured a village in eastern Ukraine as part of its intense, monthslong push toward the city of Bakhmut, while Ukraine's allies failed to resolve a dispute about whether to send advanced battle tanks that the country avidly desires. Russian Defense...
